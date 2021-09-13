'Braxton Bragg's name will be removed': How the community can provide input on renaming Fort Bragg

"The important thing that we have to do now is to make sure that any names that are discussed at that level of Congress are ones that are acceptable to the community," Pence said. "We don't want to be forced with something that comes out of our community and out of our sphere of influence."

In an Aug. 27 letter to the editor, Rep. Richard Hudson, whose congressional district includes Fort Bragg, said that if the community doesn't engage in the renaming process, the renaming commission will decide on the new name for Fort Bragg.

The national eight-member renaming commission includes military retirees and others appointed by the secretary of defense and congressional armed services committees.

When Congress considered the renaming in June 2020, Hudson said any decision about renaming the post should be made by the Fort Bragg community.

"Whether you agree or disagree, Braxton Bragg's name will be removed," Hudson said.

Hudson said he recognizes that the name Fort Bragg transcends Braxton Bragg and that others associate the name as being home to the airborne and Special Forces "who have fought, bled and died to free the oppressed and spread peace and liberty throughout the globe."