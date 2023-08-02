TRUMP ALLIES: A former Republican attorney general candidate and another supporter of former President Donald Trump were criminally charged in Michigan in connection with accessing and tampering with voting machines after the 2020 election and were arraigned Tuesday, court records show.

OUTBREAK POLICY: The State Department launched a new bureau Tuesday aimed at making the battle against global outbreaks a lasting priority of U.S. foreign policy, which includes the President's Emergency Program for AIDS Relief, though the program is caught up in the political battle over abortion.

CRISIS DEEPENS: A French military transport plane carrying Europeans departed Niger on Tuesday as France, Italy and Spain announced evacuations, concerned they risked becoming trapped after a military coup against President Mohamed Bazoum.

AMAZON CARE: Amazon said Tuesday it is adding video telemedicine visits in all 50 states to a virtual clinic it launched last fall through its website or app, as the e-commerce giant pushes deeper into care delivery.

WEST BANK: A Palestinian gunman opened fire Tuesday in an Israeli settlement east of Jerusalem, wounding six people before being shot and killed, Israeli police said. Later, a 15-year-old Palestinian who allegedly tried to stab soldiers in the West Bank was shot and killed. Also Tuesday, an Israeli human rights group said Israel is holding over 1,200 detainees — nearly all of them Palestinians — without charge or trial.

ABORTION BAN: Indiana's six abortion clinics stopped providing abortions Monday ahead of the state's near-total abortion ban officially taking effect and as a petition is pending before the state's high court asking it to keep the ban on hold while legal action continues, clinic officials said Tuesday.