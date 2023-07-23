PAY DISPUTE: South African players are committed to playing in the Women's World Cup following disputes around player and support staff pay. Team captain Refiloe Jane said that all disputes with the South African federation had been settled, including the guarantee of $30,000 to each player.
ARMBAND: Japanese players wore black armbands in their Women's World Cup opener against Zambia following the death of Fumiko Tottori, the mother of Japanese Princess Takamado. Tottori, 96, died Tuesday in Tokyo.