RICHMOND SHOOTING: A gunman targeted an 18-year-old graduate he had a long-running dispute with in Tuesday's shooting outside the city-owned Altria Theater in Richmond, Va., after the graduation ceremony for Huguenot High School, police said. Amari Pollard, 19, was arraigned Wednesday on two counts of second-degree murder, Richmond's top prosecutor said.

SUDAN: The Al-Mayqoma orphanage in Sudan's war-torn capital was evacuated after the deaths of over 70 infants, toddlers and older children from hunger and illness in the past couple months, the U.N. children's agency and a charity said Wednesday.

STUDENT DEBT: President Joe Biden on Wednesday vetoed legislation that would have canceled his plan to forgive student debt. Republicans pushed the measure, but it garnered a handful of Democratic votes in the Senate as well.

CAR THEFTS: New York City filed a lawsuit late Tuesday against Hyundai and Kia, joining other cities beset by car thefts due to a flaw that made some car models highly susceptible. Viral how-to videos on TikTok and other sites show how to start the cars using USB cables and a screwdriver.

CAPITOL RIOT: Jay Johnston, 54, of Los Angeles, an actor known for roles on the television shows "Bob's Burgers" and "Mr. Show with Bob and David," and Peter G. Moloney, 58, of Bayport, N.Y., who owns funeral homes on Long Island, were arrested Wednesday on charges in the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot.