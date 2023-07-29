MITCH MCCONNELL: Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell's office is trying to tamp down speculation that he might not fill out his term as leader because of his health. McConnell froze up midsentence during a press conference on Wednesday. Later, he said he was "fine." In a statement, his office said McConnell "plans to serve his full term in the job they overwhelmingly elected him to do."

TRANSCRIPT: Rep. Jamie Raskin, the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, sent a letter Friday to Rep. James Comer, the Republican chair of the committee, demanding the release of a transcript from a new FBI witness that he says contradicts Republicans' claims in the expanding congressional inquiry into President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden.

G20 MEETING: The final meeting of climate and environment ministers from the world's largest economies ended without an agreement or joint statement Friday in Chennai, India, despite pleas from leading figures for nations to show a united front on climate change.

CAPITOL RIOT: Thomas Sibick of Buffalo, New York, who stole a badge and radio from Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone during the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was sentenced Friday to more than four years in prison.

DONALD TRUMP: Donald Trump asked the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan on Friday to reverse a federal judge's decision to keep his hush-money criminal case in a New York state court that the former president claims is "very unfair" to him.

TAIWAN: The U.S. on Friday announced $345 million in military aid for Taiwan, in what is the Biden administration's first major package drawing on America's own stockpiles to help Taiwan counter China. The announcement said the package would include defense, education and training for the Taiwanese.