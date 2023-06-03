CAPITOL RIOT: David Moerschel, 45, and Joseph Hackett, 52, who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, with other members of the far-right Oath Keepers group, were sentenced Friday to three years in prison for seditious conspiracy and other charges.

ELECTION LIES: YouTube will stop removing content that falsely claims the 2020 election or other past U.S. presidential elections were marred by "widespread fraud, errors or glitches," the platform announced Friday. The updated policy, which went into effect immediately, won't stop YouTube from taking down content that tries to deceive voters in the upcoming 2024 election.

DRINKING WATER: DuPont de Nemours Inc., The Chemours Co. and Corteva Inc. said Friday they reached a $1.18 billion deal to resolve complaints of polluting many U.S. drinking water systems with potentially harmful compounds known as PFAS. The chemicals are used widely in nonstick, waterand grease-resistant products, as well as some firefighting foams.

BORDER OPERATION: Panama launched a security operation along its shared border with Colombia on Friday to combat criminal gangs and migrant smugglers involved in record-setting migration through the perilous Darien Gap this year.

HAITI: A federal judge in Miami sentenced Rodolphe Jaar, 51, a Haitian-Chilean businessman, to life in prison Friday for his role in helping Colombian mercenaries get weapons to assassinate Haitian President Jovenel Moïse in 2021. An additional 10 defendants are awaiting trial in the United States.

SUBOXONE SETTLEMENT: Indivior, the company that makes the opioid addiction treatment drug Suboxone, agreed to pay $102.5 million to 41 states and the District of Columbia to settle claims that the company engaged in anti-competitive practices, the company announced Friday.

