GUARDIANS: All-Star third baseman José Ramírez had his MLB suspension for fighting with the White Sox's Tim Anderson reduced from three games to two. Ramírez, who knocked Anderson to the ground with a wild, well-placed punch, is serving the suspension this weekend.

BLUE JAYS: José Bautista was joined by his family, and several former teammates, coaches and managers for a pregame ceremony that saw him become the 11th person added to Toronto's Level of Excellence. He signed a one-day contract to retire with the Blue Jays on Friday.

TIGERS: Javier Báez was scratched before Saturday's game against the Red Sox due to right knee soreness. The shortstop is hitting .160 with 11 strikeouts in August.

ASTROS: First baseman José Abreu and reliever Phil Maton were placed on the IL.