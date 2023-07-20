CAPITOL RIOT: Christopher Michael Alberts of Maryland, a military veteran who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, with a loaded pistol, metal-plated body armor and a gas mask, was sentenced Wednesday to seven years in prison.

UPS: The Teamsters said Wednesday they will resume contract negotiations with UPS next week, marking an end to a stalemate that began two weeks ago when both sides walked away from talks while blaming each other.

SHOOTING: A gunman killed two people before he died Thursday at a construction site in Auckland, New Zealand, as the nation prepared to host games in the FIFA Women's World Cup soccer tournament, authorities said. Police said there were also multiple injuries during the incident.

CHILDREN: The Belarus Red Cross sparked international outrage after its chief told Belarusian state television Wednesday that the organization is involved in bringing Ukrainian children from Russian-occupied areas to Belarus. Both Ukraine and the Belarusian opposition decry the transfer as unlawful deportations.

ISRAEL: Israeli President Isaac Herzog sought to reassure Congress about the state of Israel's democracy and the strength of the U.S.-Israel relationship Wednesday, acknowledging "heated and painful debate" at home and criticism abroad over actions of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's hard-line conservative government.

IMMIGRATION: The Biden administration argued Wednesday that its new asylum rule is different from versions under President Donald Trump in a court hearing before a judge who threw out Trump's attempts to limit asylum on the U.S.-Mexico border.

