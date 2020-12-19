COLLEGE BASKETBALL
- The High Point women's basketball team opened the conference portion of its schedule with a 63-54 loss to visiting UNC Asheville on Saturday. Junior Skyler Curran led the way in scoring and on the glass, dropping in 11 points and grabbing 13 rebounds for her second double-double of the season. The teams will meet again on Sunday to finish the series, with tipoff set for 2 p.m.
NFL
- Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters can deny it all he wants, but the NFL thought he spit at Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry. The league fined Peters $12, 500 on Saturday for his actions, which were followed by a back-and-forth verbal battle between the players this week. Peters was fined for unsportsmanlike conduct despite not being penalized during Baltimore's 47-42 win over Cleveland. TV footage caught Peters spitting in Landry's direction at the end of the first quarter. Landry had his back turned and didn't know what Peters had done until after the game.
NHL
- The league is preparing for a pandemic-altered regular season limited to divisional play while trying to determine if the league’s seven Canadian teams will be allowed to play in their country. Taxi squads also are coming back as part of a tentative return-to-play plan reached Friday, and at least one team won’t be opening its season at home. The San Jose Sharks will open training camp and start the regular season in Arizona, a person with knowledge of discussions told The Associated Press. The deal has already received support from the NHL Players’ Association, and features a 56-game regular season beginning Jan. 13. Training camps for the seven teams that didn’t qualify for the playoffs last season would open Dec. 31, with the remaining 24 teams opening camps Jan. 3.
NBA
- The NBA fined Washington Wizards center Thomas Bryant $45,000 for repeatedly making inappropriate contact with an official the league announced Saturday. Bryant, who received a technical foul as part of the incident, was aggressively attempting to confront Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin, who had committed a Flagrant Foul 1 against Bryant on the play. The incident occurred with 8:42 remaining in the third quarter of Washington’s 97-86 preseason loss to Detroit on Thursday night.
GOLF
- Sei Young Kim is in position to defend her title in the CME Group Tour Championship, take player of the year honors, win the money title and possibly even move to No. 1 in the world. Kim took a one-stroke lead over top-ranked Jin Young Ko into the final round of the LPGA Tour season, shooting a 5-under 67 on Saturday in warmer conditions at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla., to reach 13-under 203. Ko had a 69.
- Charlie Woods, the 11-year-old son of the Tiger Woods, a 15-time major champion, made his national TV debut Saturday in the PNC Championship at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Fla. They finished the scramble format at 10-under 62, four shots behind Matt Kuchar and son Cameron.
SOCCER
- Samantha Mewis is the 2020 U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year. U.S. Soccer made the announcement Saturday. Mewis, a 6-foot midfielder, got 45% of the vote. Crystal Dunn finished second and Lindsey Horan third. Mewis, 28, played in eight of the nine Team USA games this year, with six starts. She scored four goals at the 2020 CONCACAF Women’s Olympic Qualifying tournament.
