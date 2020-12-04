NFL

Atlanta Falcons receiver Julio Jones and running back Todd Gurley are questionable for Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints. Jones (hamstring) and Gurley (knee) both missed last week's 43-6 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. Defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. and cornerback Kendall Sheffield (illness) are also listed as questionable. The only Atlanta player who definitely won't play against the Saints is guard James Carpenter, who was carted off the field last weekend with a groin injury. Kicker Youngwae Koo (right quad) was able to practice fully the past two days and will be able to go Sunday.

The Las Vegas Raiders will be without leading rusher Josh Jacobs and safety Johnathan Abram for this week’s game against the winless New York Jets. Coach Jon Gruden said Friday that the two won’t make the trip to New York because of Jacobs’ injured ankle and Abram’s injured knee. The absences deliver a blow to the Raiders (6-5) who are looking to bounce back from last week’s 43-6 loss at Atlanta and remain in the thick of the AFC playoff race. Jacobs ranks fifth in the NFL with 782 yards rushing and nine touchdown runs this season and is a major part of the Raiders' offense.