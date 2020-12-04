NFL
Atlanta Falcons receiver Julio Jones and running back Todd Gurley are questionable for Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints. Jones (hamstring) and Gurley (knee) both missed last week's 43-6 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. Defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. and cornerback Kendall Sheffield (illness) are also listed as questionable. The only Atlanta player who definitely won't play against the Saints is guard James Carpenter, who was carted off the field last weekend with a groin injury. Kicker Youngwae Koo (right quad) was able to practice fully the past two days and will be able to go Sunday.
The Las Vegas Raiders will be without leading rusher Josh Jacobs and safety Johnathan Abram for this week’s game against the winless New York Jets. Coach Jon Gruden said Friday that the two won’t make the trip to New York because of Jacobs’ injured ankle and Abram’s injured knee. The absences deliver a blow to the Raiders (6-5) who are looking to bounce back from last week’s 43-6 loss at Atlanta and remain in the thick of the AFC playoff race. Jacobs ranks fifth in the NFL with 782 yards rushing and nine touchdown runs this season and is a major part of the Raiders' offense.
Quarterback Robert Griffin III has been placed on injured reserve by the Baltimore Ravens, leaving Trace McSorley as the backup when Lamar Jackson comes off the reserve/COVID-19 list. Griffin started Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Steelers and hurt his hamstring in the second quarter. He remained in the game until the injury became too much to bear and was replaced by McSorley in the fourth quarter of a 19-14 loss. Griffin must miss at least three games. T he Ravens activated four players off the COVID-19 list on Friday, but Jackson wasn't one of them. Jackson, the reigning NFL MVP, tested positive last Thursday, but the Ravens hope he will be back in time to play against Dallas on Tuesday night.
AUTO RACING
Jimmie Johnson will open his first year of semi-retirement by racing the Rolex 24 at Daytona as part of an Action Express Racing lineup announced on Friday that should be among the best in the field. Johnson, a seven-time NASCAR champion, will be paired with Simon Pagenaud, Kamui Kobayashi and Mike Rockenfeller in the marquee IMSA sports car event considered the unofficial opener of the racing season. The 24-hour endurance race at Daytona International Speedway draws drivers from all over the world in a quest to collect the Rolex watches awarded to the winners.
MLB
The Texas Rangers hired Chris Young as executive vice president and general manager Friday, bringing the Major League Baseball executive home to work under president of baseball operations Jon Daniels, the team's GM since 2005. Young pitched 13 seasons in the majors, the first two with the Rangers after the 6-foot-10 two-sport standout grew up in Dallas and played baseball and basketball at Princeton. Young, 41, had been with MLB since May 2018. The return to Texas comes after Young interviewed for the GM opening with the New York Mets,
NHL
Time has all but run out on the league's hope to start the season Jan. 1, with the league and NHL Players’ Association now focusing their discussions on opening play in mid-January, a person familiar with the talks told The Associated Press on Friday. A mid-January start date has become more realistic given the number of issues that need to be resolved before players can begin traveling to their home cities, according to the person who spoke to The AP on the condition of anonymity. The sides still need to agree on a schedule, with the current working plan featuring between 52 and 56 regular-season games. There has also been talk of a buffer being worked into the schedule in the event games are postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
