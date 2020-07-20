shooting:
Man found shot at accident site dies from injuries
GREENSBORO — A man found shot at a traffic crash last week has died from his injuries, police said in a news release.
Police identified Jonathan Rehoboth Brockett, 26, of Greensboro as the victim. Officers are investigating the incident as a homicide, police said.
Police responded to a July 14 crash at about 4:30 a.m. in the 3300 block of Euclid Street and found Brockett suffering from gunshot trauma, police said.
Anyone with information can contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.
arrest: Police say man kidnapped, raped and strangled woman MEBANE — A Burlington man who authorities say kidnapped, raped and strangled a woman earlier this month was arrested Friday.
The Special Victim’s Unit at the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a sexual assault last Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. The victim told investigators she accompanied the suspect from her home in Charlotte to a residence on Bonfire Drive near Mebane on July 12, the sheriff’s office said.
Interviews and evidence collection led investigators to file charges against Andres Gonzales, 27, of Burlington. Gonzales was arrested Friday, the sheriff’s office said.
According to Gonzales’ arrest warrants, Gonzales held a knife to the victim’s hand and told her he would chop off her fingers, and also made threats against the victim’s daughter, telling the victim that he would “kill her daughter and chop her up.”
Gonzales also used a beer bottle to hit the victim in the head and body, as well as used a kitchen steak knife “to slash fingers and cut the legs and both arms and hands of the victim,” according to the warrants.
Gonzales is charged with felony first-degree forcible rape, felony second-degree forcible rape, felony assault by strangulation, felony kidnapping, misdemeanor communicating threats, misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor assault on a female.
He is being held on a $4 million secured bail at Alamance County Detention Center.
Man faces DWI, other charges after woman dies in crash
WINSTON-SALEM — A woman died in a crash on Indiana Avenue Sunday night, and a Winston-Salem man is charged with driving while impaired, driving without a license and felony death by motor vehicle.
Police say Marco Vin Carillo-Martinez, 40, of Methodist Drive, was driving an SUV in the 3600 block of Indiana Avenue at about 11:30 p.m. when he crossed the center line.
He collided with a Honda driven by Stephanie Arely Lopez, 27, of Baden Road in Winston-Salem. She was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
In addition to driving while impaired and death by motor vehicle, Carillo-Martinez is charged with felony hit and run and driving left of center. He is in jail on $40,000 bail.
Police seek help after man was shot and killed
WINSTON-SALEM — A 21-year-old was shot and killed on Sunday night.
Winston-Salem police officers found Rohaun Rutherford of Hemingway Street lying outside on the 1100 block of East 15th Street. He later died of his injuries at a hospital, police said.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.
