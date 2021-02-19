COLLEGES
- The Elon baseball team won its season opener on Friday, defeating UNCG 7-4. The teams will play again on Saturday at 2 p.m. and on Sunday at 1 p.m. Elon has also added a road game at North Carolina on Tuesday, Feb. 23. That game is scheduled for a 3:30 p.m. start at Bryson Field at Boshamer Stadium.
- Led by redshirt sophomore Jenson Edwards with a career-high 22 points, the High Point women's basketball team won its fifth game in a row with a 79-55 victory over Hampton on Friday. It was the first game back at home in the Millis Center for High Point in 34 days, ending the third-longest stretch of days between home games in a single season in program history. Four Panthers scored in double figures. High Point and Hampton will play again on Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Millis Center before the Panthers finish out their regular season next week when Longwood comes to town on Feb. 25 and 26.
- The High Point baseball team lost its season opener, falling to visiting Bryant College 2-0. The teams will play again on Saturday, at 2 p.m. and on Sunday at 1 p.m.
- The UNCG women's soccer team has added a match with N.C. State, set for Wednesday. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Dail Soccer Stadium in Raleigh. The match will be closed to the public.
NFL
- The Carolina Panthers are releasing veteran safety Tre Boston, defensive end Stephen Weatherly and punter Michael Palardy in salary-cap, cost-cutting moves. The moves will free up about $11.5 million in cap space for the Panthers, who are in the market for a quarterback and want to either re-sign or use the franchise tag on offensive tackle Taylor Moton.
BASKETBALL
- Isaiah Thomas knocked down three quick 3-pointers, showing that his shot is still there in helping the U.S. to a 93-77 victory over the Bahamas on Friday in a FIBA AmeriCup qualifying game in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Knocking off 12 months of rust wasn't quite as easy. Thomas scored 19 points in his first competitive game in more than a year. The 32-year-old is a two-time NBA All-Star who scored 28.9 points per game for the Boston Celtics in the 2016-17 season. But he suffered a hip injury late in that season and has never regained that form in limited opportunities.