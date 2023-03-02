Police identify homicide victim
GREENSBORO — Police have identified Lanceford Ross Williams, 37, of Greensboro, as the person who died Wednesday after a shooting earlier that day.
Officers responded just after 5 a.m. Wednesday to an area near the intersection of Martin Luther King Drive and Carolyn Coleman Way and found Williams suffering from a gunshot wound, police said in a news release.
This is the city's 11th homicide in 2023 in comparison to eight homicides at this time in 2022.
Police said no additional information is available at this time.
The department is asking anyone with information to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Residents can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.
People are also reading…
Sheriff's office recruiting personnel
The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office has scheduled two information sessions about how to apply to become a certified detention officer.
The sessions are scheduled at 6 p.m. Wednesday and March 23 at the Sheriff’s Administrative Office at 400 W. Washington St. in Greensboro.
Information will cover questions about pay, incentives, certification, work schedules and more. Professional attire is required.
To sign up for the information session, call the Personnel and Training Division at 336-641-3387.