charges: Man accused of sex crimes released from Alamance jail
BURLINGTON — After being charged with felony first-degree statutory sex offense and felony indecent liberties with a child on Thursday, a Burlington man was released on a written promise to appear in court, the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
The alleged assault took place around June 2019, and the victim was 12 years old at the time, according to a copy of the arrest warrant.
The sheriff’s office charged and arrested Justin Neal Bennett, 40, of Burlington on Thursday.
online meeting:
City’s northeast residents to meet virtually
GREENSBORO — The Concerned Citizens of Northeast Greensboro plan to hold a virtual meeting Thursday evening.
The meeting will focus primarily on voting, absentee ballots and the State Board of Election.
The group also plans to update people on the Peeler Community Recreation Center and hold a discussion on how to honor the memory of Katie Dorsett, the first Black woman to hold a state Cabinet post and serve on the City Council. Dorsett recently died at the age of 87.
Reparations will also be discussed, the news release said.
To join the meeting via Zoom, use meeting ID 843 4086 2740 and passcode 128601. To join by phone, call 646-558-8656 and use passcode 128601.
