 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Broadway show 'Hamilton' coming to Tanger

  • 0

The touring company of “Hamilton” will perform from April 6-24 at Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, 300 N. Elm St. in Greensboro.

The show is the story of America then, told by America now. The score blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway to tell the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton.

The show takes on culture, politics and education with book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. April 6-7, 10, 12-14, 19-21; 1 p.m. April 7, 10, 17, 24; 8 p.m. April 8, 15-16, 22-23; 2 p.m. April 9, 16, 23; and 7 p.m. April 10, 17, 24.

Tickets start at $49 at ticketmaster.com.

Visit tangercenter.com.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert