Broadway show 'Hamilton' coming to Tanger

The touring company of “Hamilton” will perform from April 6-24 at Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, 300 N. Elm St. in Greensboro.
The show is the story of America then, told by America now. The score blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway to tell the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton.
The show takes on culture, politics and education with book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda.
Performances are at 7:30 p.m. April 6-7, 10, 12-14, 19-21; 1 p.m. April 7, 10, 17, 24; 8 p.m. April 8, 15-16, 22-23; 2 p.m. April 9, 16, 23; and 7 p.m. April 10, 17, 24.
Tickets start at $49 at ticketmaster.com.
Visit tangercenter.com.