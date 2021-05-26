Broccoli and butterhead lettuce make for easy, artful soup and salad

"When I cook vegetables today, my goal is to showcase their natural flavors and qualities, so simplicity is key," writes chef Eric Ripert in his newly published cookbook, "Vegetable Simple."

Simple has certainly been a defining element in my manner of cooking in the past 13-plus months, but sometimes, those preparations don't produce results that are beautiful to behold. The vegetable dishes that Ripert shares from his repertoire are as artful as they are easy.

I was drawn to Butter Lettuce Salad because it calls for a pastry brush, used to paint the lettuce leaves with an herby vinaigrette. The notion of a lettuce head as canvas is a lovely reminder that cooking is a form of art, an expression of creativity.

In the headnote, Ripert remarks that "your guests will enjoy cutting into the lettuce head with a knife and fork, as they would a wedge salad." Mine certainly did.

The bright broccoli soup takes advantage of the entire plant, stems included. I served it warm, but one of my dinner guests, who took leftovers home that night, happily drank it cold for breakfast the next morning. Top it with croutons if you desire crunch and some color contrast.