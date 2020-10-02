Broken ground: A developer's plan for Summerfield will thrill some, turn off others

SUMMERFIELD — David Couch bounces his Ford pickup through the hilly pastures and cool, dark groves of trees and expresses his dream of one day building the kind of development this town of 12,000 has never seen.
He dreams of seeing these 800 acres dotted with homes and apartments large and small for young and old, middle-class and rich alike. More than a hundred acres of open property would hold hiking trails and, Couch says, the "rural vistas" that define this area.
But to do all that in one place he needs something Summerfield doesn't have: A water system.
Enter Greensboro.
Couch believes his best chance to build what he envisions is an infusion of water and sewer services from the big city to the south. And, he recently told the Town Council, he knows just how to do it.
Couch hopes to bring the town, Greensboro and Guilford County together in an unusual agreement that would create a special tax district covering his development.
Greensboro's water and sewer lines would be paid for in two ways.
First, homeowners and renters within the district would pay higher rates for their water than people who live within the Greensboro city limits.
Second: They would pay a special property tax collected by Guilford County and partially used to reimburse Greensboro for the cost of building the infrastructure.
Nobody in Summerfield would be forced to connect to Greensboro water, but some property owners who live near the proposed development might choose to connect.
Couch wants Summerfield Farms Village, his town within a town, to be unlike the rest of Summerfield — a historic suburban enclave of mostly large homes whose median price is $350,000, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
One reason for the high prices is that, historically, developers have built the largest homes they could sell on the town's sizable lots, which require wells and septic tanks.
Young people buying their first homes are not likely to find what they can afford here.
Likewise, older people who are hoping to downsize from larger homes typically move away from Summerfield.
Summerfield Farms Village would be a development that could appeal to a variety of homeowners and homes, from apartments to family homes to assisted-living facilities on a property that stretches from Interstate 73 in the west to Summerfield Road in the east.
Couch looked at one grassy slope on a sunny autumn afternoon and said: "This is a perfect place for what I call downsizer homes."
Some of those homes would be priced around $250,000. Not cheap, but not the typical mini-mansions that dot the Summerfield countryside.
Couch — not beloved by many in the town who see him as the developer who could bring overcrowding and heavy traffic with his outsized ideas — has a concept for virtually every knoll and grove on the sprawling property that he has been accumulating since the 1990s.
He also has a concept for what he does not want to do with his property: The collection of cul-de-sac subdivisions that can be found throughout Summerfield.
In 2010, Summerfield leaders wrote a master plan that was designed to guide the town in creating a new development ordinance that would, in part, allow for more concentrated forms of housing that could be built more affordably. But the plan fractured the town into factions that wanted the kind of "planned development" Couch advocates and others who believe that having a home on one large lot is best for the town's fabric.
In 2017, a public hearing on planned development was the culmination of a campaign against the zoning. At the meeting, scores of residents lined up in a church assembly hall to speak out against more concentrated growth.
And while the matter was eventually delegated to a town-appointed zoning board, the wounds of the discussion never went away.
Fast forward to 2019 when Town Council and mayoral elections pitted two groups of candidates against each other, both claiming to oppose concentrated residential and commercial development.
BJ Barnes, the former Guilford County sheriff, and his allies were elected and now Couch is trying to resurrect the question of development with them.
"We have nothing to hide," Couch told the council last month. "I’ve been incredibly patient. I’ve been patient for 10 years since that comprehensive plan came out. I studied it then and I’ve done nothing but continue to study it. It’s a very good piece of work by our citizens."
He said he does not want to appear to be operating in the shadows.
"My door’s open," Couch said.
He seems to have the ear of the new mayor.
When Couch presented his vision last month, Barnes said that he did not have any advance discussions about the development with Couch before the election. And only after he became mayor did he begin talks with Couch, Barnes said.
Couch told the council that he has already begun discussions with Guilford County and Greensboro officials and that he would first need some gesture of support from Summerfield before the other groups could proceed.
It would require a complex contract called an "interlocal agreement" that means the Guilford County Board of Commissioners, Greensboro's City Council and Summerfield's Town Council would have to agree to all the terms of creating this unusual special tax district.
Summerfield will have to hold a public meeting and pass a resolution or recommendation before the plan can go forward.
Many of the same voices are likely to return to the podium in opposition.
Couch said in an interview earlier this week that when he began talking with Greensboro and Guilford County officials earlier this year, they were receptive to his ideas.
David Parrish, Greensboro's city manager, confirmed he has had discussions with Couch but would say little else about prospects for the proposal.
"We are aware of the proposed development and are in the very early discussions about potential service," Parrish said in a statement.
Couch was pleased with the supportive but uncommitted response he got recently from Summerfield's Town Council.
"It’s incumbent on any Town Council to keep an open mind and not shut an idea down until they’ve explored it," he said.
Barnes was the most enthusiastic in his support of Couch, telling him at the meeting that he understands the controversy and anger his previous plans have generated in Summerfield.
"You, sir, have been demonized, and for that I apologize," Barnes told Couch as he stood at the podium before council members.
