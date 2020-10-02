Broken ground: A developer's plan for Summerfield will thrill some, turn off others

Some of those homes would be priced around $250,000. Not cheap, but not the typical mini-mansions that dot the Summerfield countryside.

Couch — not beloved by many in the town who see him as the developer who could bring overcrowding and heavy traffic with his outsized ideas — has a concept for virtually every knoll and grove on the sprawling property that he has been accumulating since the 1990s.

He also has a concept for what he does not want to do with his property: The collection of cul-de-sac subdivisions that can be found throughout Summerfield.

In 2010, Summerfield leaders wrote a master plan that was designed to guide the town in creating a new development ordinance that would, in part, allow for more concentrated forms of housing that could be built more affordably. But the plan fractured the town into factions that wanted the kind of "planned development" Couch advocates and others who believe that having a home on one large lot is best for the town's fabric.

In 2017, a public hearing on planned development was the culmination of a campaign against the zoning. At the meeting, scores of residents lined up in a church assembly hall to speak out against more concentrated growth.