With no lifeguards to save you at this N.C. beach, the county has turned to ... drones

"We talked about getting a drone with not only camera capabilities but that would also be able to carry a life jacket or a bottle of water," Hasenmeier said. "It hasn't been included in our budgeting — maybe next year — but it's something we're looking at."

Funding was also a concern in Caswell Beach, where one person patrols the beach depending on the crowd and season.

"A drone would not be a possibility for us," Mayor Deb Ahlers said. "It's not something that we have in our budget."

According to Ahlers, it wouldn't be economically viable to use a drone to survey the roughly three miles of Caswell Beach coastline.

"Being very small, it's just something that a smaller town wouldn't be able to take advantage of," Ahlers said. "We are limited to how many officers we have on at a time and I would assume that if you have somebody who is operating it they're not doing their police work. And then you got to get somebody down on the beach to take care of whatever is going on."

Even some larger coastline towns, like Ocean Isle Beach, are still skeptical. The town has two retired officers patrolling its more than six miles of beaches in the summer, and says that's enough.