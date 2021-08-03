 Skip to main content
Bubba Watson
Bubba Watson

3M Open Golf

Bubba Watson at the 3M Open golf tournament in July.

PGA Tour victories

12

Best 2021 finish

Fourth at The ZOZO Championship

World ranking

No. 63

FedEx Cup points

No. 71

Notable

He is a two-time Masters winner and is making his fourth appearance at The Wyndham.

 His best finish was a tie for 31st in 2006.

