The Milwaukee Bucks’ D.J. Wilson dunks against the Brooklyn Nets during a game Tuesday in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot hit back-to-back 3-pointers to put Brooklyn ahead to stay, and the Nets won 119-116 to keep the Bucks from clinching the top seed in the Eastern Conference. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 16 points playing only the first half for Milwaukee, which has lost two of three seeding games.