Burger for web

RALEIGH — A man who claimed to have been served a fastfood burger with a hair in it now finds himself in big trouble, state officials say.

Ronnie Bernard Truesdale, 41, of Raleigh was arrested Tuesday and charged with insurance fraud and attempting to obtain property by false pretense, which is a felony, the N.C. Department of Insurance announced.

Special agents with the department’s criminal investigations division determined that Truesdale provided Zurich North America — an insurer for McDonald’s restaurants — with a manipulated photo when he claimed that there was a hair in his burger.

Investigators later determined the hair was placed on the burger after the wrapper was removed.

In his claim, Truesdale had sought damages for pain and suffering, in addition to $1,595.90 in medical expenses paid to a local hospital.​