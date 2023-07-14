Achievers

In 2020, Jocelyn Smith Lee, a faculty member at UNCG’s department of health and human sciences, was awarded a highly competitive $100,000 Grand Challenge Award through the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Since then, Lee has launched her narrative change campaign, In All Ways Human featured across Baltimore.

In All Ways Human is a “visual storytelling and narrative change campaign committed to spreading the simple and profound truth about Black boys, men and families.”

Learn more at https://inallwayshuman.com/.

Bennett College has announced that Laura Colson, vice president for academic affairs & student experience at Bennett College, has been elected to serve on the TRACS Accreditation Commission for a three-year term, beginning July 1, 2023, and ending June 30, 2026. As a member of the TRACS Accreditation Commission, Colson will assist in carrying out accreditation activities and actions. The TRACS Accreditation Commission formulates and implements all policies, procedures and standards utilized in the evaluation and accreditation processes.

LaMetria Johnson of Greensboro was crowned Ms. Ultimate All World Beauties U.S. 2023 in Dallas earlier this month. The All World Beauties Pageant System recognizes outstanding women throughout the nation while utilizing three pillars: Inner beauty, empowerment and service.

Ashley Madden, the director of financial planning services for Hutchinson Family Offices, recently earned her certified exit planning advisor designation in an intensive, five-day program presented by the Exit Planning Institute.

The five-day MBA-style program involved pre-course study, 30 hours of classroom instruction and successfully completing a three-hour proctored exam.

The CEPA program is designed for business advisors working closely with the owners of privately held companies seeking an exit strategy. The program includes a combination of lectures, group discussions, case studies and individual exercises.

Awards

The Viddy Awards, administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals, recently announced winners for the 2023 international awards competition recognizing outstanding achievement in video and digital production skills.

Locally, Micah Brown Media of Colfax won a Gold Award.

There were more than 2,500 entries from throughout the United States, Canada and 17 other countries in the 2023 competition.

The goal of the Viddy Awards is to identify and recognize the video artisans who excel in the scope of their own environment. Winners range from network news operations to local cable access, from large production companies to freelancers, and from international advertising agencies to student producers.

The Gold Award is awarded for projects that exceed industry standards.

Micah Brown Media can be reached at micah@micahbrownmedia.com or 336-740-1572.

Grants

The North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources recently announced that its N.C. Trails Committee had awarded 17 grants totaling $1.6 million to local governments and nonprofit organizations for trail projects across the state.

Locally, the Alamance County Parks and Recreation Department received $100,000 for the Cane Creek Mountains natural area.

On the Move

Christine Lanier Palmer, daughter of the late James Franklin Palmer of Greensboro, was recently named to the executive position as chief technology officer of the United States Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C. She is the youngest named CTO ever to hold this position.

St. Paul United Methodist Church and Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church have announced the appointment of the Rev. Greg Lee as their new pastor. Lee will lead the two congregations in worship, ministry and outreach in the Reidsville community and beyond. He comes to Reidsville from the Hiddenite-Stony Point Cooperative Parish in Hiddenite, where he served as an associate pastor for three years.

Herb Everett, who has served as web content administrator at GTCC for the past four years, has been promoted to marketing systems manager.

The Salvation Army has welcomed new leaders, Majors Roger and Melody Coulson, to High Point. Before their appointment to The Salvation Army of High Point, the couple served at The Salvation Army’s North and South Carolina Division Headquarters, where Roger was the divisional secretary for business and Melody was the divisional secretary for women’s ministries.