12 Scams of Christmas info session set for Nov. 17

The Women’s Resource Center of Greensboro will welcome Lechelle Yates and Brad Huffstetler from Better Business Bureau Education Foundation for a free workshop about 12 email and social media scams to watch for this holiday season. The workshop is set for noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17. To register, call 336-275-6090 or email info@womenscentergso.org.

The center, a local nonprofit organization founded in 1995 to assist women in the community in acquiring the skills and education needed to support themselves and their families, serves more than 9,000 women each year.

For information about any of the free programs, call 336-275-6090, Ext. 213 or email Hope@womenscentergso.org.