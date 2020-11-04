A Cone Health practice in Alamance County lost access to data in a ransomware attack, but said patient data was not taken

GREENSBORO — Cone Health System said Wednesday one of its practices in Alamance County lost access to its patient data after a ransomware attack, but patient data was not stolen.

The health system said in a news release that Alamance Skin Center in Burlington was the victim of a cyberattack in late July. A forensic investigation of the computer system concluded that no patient information was taken in the attack. However, the practice learned Oct. 21 that the patient data can't be recovered, Cone Health said.

Cone Health is asking anyone with a scheduled appointment at Alamance Skin Center to call the practice to confirm it. The practice's patients will get a letter from Cone Health with information on how to protect themselves and monitor credit reports for suspicious activity.

In a ransomware attack, a stealth program is installed in a computer system and locks files until a ransom is paid.

Cone Health said Alamance Skin Center’s electronic medical record system and servers are separate from the health system's main computer system.