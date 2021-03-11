'A glove that fits': For 20 years, Loren Hill has helped shape the area with a guiding hand

After two decades as president of the High Point Economic Development Corporation, Loren Hill was ready to “redirect,” as he puts it.
He wasn’t quite sure what that meant when he stepped down from the role at the beginning of the year. Maybe, he thought, he’d do some consulting. Once the pandemic ended, he wanted to travel, possibly to Europe or the Caribbean.
But within about a month, the 66-year-old Hill was back in the economic development game, this time in a job focusing on a wide swath of central North Carolina.
On Feb. 1, he was named Carolina Core Regional Economic Development director at the Piedmont Triad Partnership.
In the role, he’ll be collaborating with local leaders and organizations to promote the Carolina Core, an area centered roughly on the U.S. 421 corridor from Yadkinville in the west to Fayetteville in the southeast, and covering the Piedmont Triad.
“I’ll be working in communication, regional advocacy, letting people know about the assets of the Carolina Core,” he said. “It’s doing much of the work I’m already familiar with. I’ll also be dealing with a lot of people I’ve worked with, people that I know well. And I’ll also have some new people to meet, especially in the counties in the southeast part of the Carolina Core. And, I feel my background works well with what they’re expecting me to do.”
Hill has long worked in communications and government affairs, and his former titles include vice president of public affairs for the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce, Jamestown councilman and founder of the Hill Group, a consulting firm, which, in the 1990s, lobbied on behalf of builders and real estate organizations in the Triad.
But it was during his time at the High Point Economic Development Corporation that he made his most lasting mark on the area.
At the organization, Hill worked on more than 120 projects including those involving Ralph Lauren, Thomas Built Buses, and Amada, a maker of precision sheet metal equipment. Those three combined represented about $400 million in investment.
He also played a lead role in the formation in 2015 of the Guilford County Economic Development Alliance, a partnership between Guilford County, the cities of Greensboro and High Point, the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce and High Point Economic Development Corporation. The organization is devoted to coordinating efforts between those entities to attract investment to the area.
“We saw the need for a unifying effort for economic development in Guilford County, and committed to seeing that happen,” said Brent Christensen, president and chief executive officer at the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce. “Loren was open to that conversation. And he was very well-known, and well-respected, and if he hadn’t been open and understood the advantages of such an effort, it probably wouldn’t have gotten off the ground. So we built an alliance that allows our staffs to work together on a daily basis, and brings our elected leaders together.
“You don’t have to make multiple calls to engage everyone.”
Born in High Point, Hill is a graduate of Ragsdale High School in Jamestown, and of UNC-Chapel Hill where he majored in political science. He’s been married for 30 years to Joyce Anderson Hill, former head of the culinary arts department at GTCC, and though they don’t have any kids of their own, they consider an exchange student from the Republic of Georgia they once hosted to be their “unofficial son.”
In the early 1980s Hill served for a few years as special assistant to then-Congressman Robin Britt. But in 1984, he took a job with Marriott and spent the next seven years working in hotel management at several of the company’s properties around the United States.
“Some people say they join the military to see the world. I joined Marriott,” Hill said. “So I was bouncing around. But it was really enjoyable. I moved back here. I was working in a Greensboro hotel initially for Marriott, and then decided to do something different.”
He formed the Hill Group in 1991, and ended up doing some work for, among other organizations, the High Point Area Builders Association, the Greensboro Regional Realtors Association and the Triad Apartment Association.
“So, I would go to all the Greensboro City Council meetings, the High Point City Council meetings, Jamestown council, Archdale council and the Guilford County commissioners meetings,” he recalled.
He was working at the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce in 2000, when High Point City Manager Strib Boynton approached him about heading the High Point Economic Development Corporation.
The organization’s former leader had stepped down a few months before, but Hill said he hadn’t given any thought to applying for the job and was surprised when Boynton contacted him.
“I said to Strib, ‘I’m not an economic developer. I’m around it here in my job with the Greensboro Chamber, and I attend the economic development department’s staff meetings, but I’m not in their business, though. I don’t do economic development,’” Hill recalled.
But Boynton urged him to come talk, saying that since Hill seemed to have a good understanding of local politics, he would face less of a learning curve than a seasoned economic development expert brought in from the outside.
Hill was intrigued by the possibilities the position offered and agreed to meet with Boynton and then-Mayor Arnold Koonce, and, soon after, with a five-person search committee.
He began work at the Economic Development Corporation in February 2001.
By that point, textile and furniture manufacturing, which had long been among the pillars of the local economy, had gone into decline. But the area still had a “skilled workforce, transportation infrastructure, education and training opportunities, and low cost of living,” which Hill said made it attractive to businesses and investors.
One of the most significant developments during his years at the Economic Development Corporation was the arrival of a new Ralph Lauren e-commerce facility, which was constructed in two phases and includes about 800,000 square feet.
He’s also worked on projects involving investments from aviation companies HondaJet and HAECO Americas.
During his time with the Economic Development Corporation, the organization also came out in support of efforts — most notably the construction of the Truist Point ballpark — to make downtown High Point a destination for companies and developers. And the creation of the Guilford County Economic Development Alliance in 2015, Hill and other business leaders say, has streamlined those efforts.
With the pandemic, development and investment slowed, but Hill said client activity picked back up in late May, and continued growing through late December.
“I really worked closely with Loren on a lot of recruitment efforts, and he’s always been very good at engaging with outside businesses,” said Derek Ellington, the Bank of America Triad Market president. “He does an excellent job at strategic thinking to help existing businesses and to attract new ones.”
Hill said he began making plans to step down from the Economic Development Corporation about a year-and-a-half ago.
He wasn’t looking exactly to retire, but with his late-60s approaching, he wanted to leave the organization on a high note, and in August of last year publicly announced his decision.
Stan Kelly, president and CEO of the Piedmont Triad Partnership, said he regularly collaborated with Hill, who for the past three years had served on the organization’s board as an ex-officio member. At the start of the year, the two began having what Kelly said were serious conversations about Hill taking the regional economic development director position.
“He is a very authentic and trustworthy person,” Kelly said. “He does what he says he’s going to do. He’s a can-do kind of person. ... We’re working longterm to bring 50,000 new jobs to the (Carolina Core) region by 2038. He’ll play a part in helping us on that path.
“I think for him and the region, this is a glove that fits.”
Hill said much of his time will be taken up with “bringing folks together in ways that make sense” to work on various Piedmont Triad Partnership programs. He will also be attending chamber of commerce meetings, speaking to civic groups and generating attention for economic and lifestyle issues throughout the area.
And, he said, he’s excited about tackling whatever new challenges come his way.
“It’s a natural progression from my old job to this one, but after doing a job for 20 years, I get to look at things from a different perspective,” he said. “And that’s very appealing. I don’t know that there’s one thing in particular I’m most looking forward to. But, rather it’s the whole job, the whole opportunity to do something enjoyable and to help the region.”
Contact Robert C. Lopez at roberto.lopez79@gmail.com