'A glove that fits': For 20 years, Loren Hill has helped shape the area with a guiding hand

He wasn’t looking exactly to retire, but with his late-60s approaching, he wanted to leave the organization on a high note, and in August of last year publicly announced his decision.

Stan Kelly, president and CEO of the Piedmont Triad Partnership, said he regularly collaborated with Hill, who for the past three years had served on the organization’s board as an ex-officio member. At the start of the year, the two began having what Kelly said were serious conversations about Hill taking the regional economic development director position.

“He is a very authentic and trustworthy person,” Kelly said. “He does what he says he’s going to do. He’s a can-do kind of person. ... We’re working longterm to bring 50,000 new jobs to the (Carolina Core) region by 2038. He’ll play a part in helping us on that path.

“I think for him and the region, this is a glove that fits.”

Hill said much of his time will be taken up with “bringing folks together in ways that make sense” to work on various Piedmont Triad Partnership programs. He will also be attending chamber of commerce meetings, speaking to civic groups and generating attention for economic and lifestyle issues throughout the area.

And, he said, he’s excited about tackling whatever new challenges come his way.

“It’s a natural progression from my old job to this one, but after doing a job for 20 years, I get to look at things from a different perspective,” he said. “And that’s very appealing. I don’t know that there’s one thing in particular I’m most looking forward to. But, rather it’s the whole job, the whole opportunity to do something enjoyable and to help the region.”

