After a year of shape-shifting, N.C. bars reopen. Exactly what is a bar remains unclear.

"We don't want to use the word 'loophole,'" Strickland said. "Some businesses adjust their operations to be a restaurant. But just turning in your private bar permit does not mean you're not a bar. It's really about the way you're operating."

Coming for a show

In 2019, Plus did $3 million worth of business, Basford said, a figure that kept the bar afloat through the past year while paying $36,000 in rent and expenses. Since spring 2020, Basford said Plus expected to be closed only a few weeks due to COVID-19, but as case counts remained steady, North Carolina kept restrictions in place.

"We were able to sustain the first month, thinking the next month will be better, always looking forward," Basford said. "You try to think it's always going to be better. Then we saw that wasn't going to happen."

With the November reopening, tables were kept 12 feet apart and masks were required when not seated. The singing and performance continued.

"We're not a bar where you go to drink, it's a show you go see," Basford said. "It's like being at a movie theater and you're sitting on the sidewalk and the movie is playing inside."

Dimmer switch