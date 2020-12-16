Airbnb suspends 17 sites in Triad for hosting parties

GREENSBORO — Airbnb has suspended 17 Triad sites from its platform for violating its party and events guidelines during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Associated Press reported another 21 sites in the Triangle area and 20 in the Charlotte area were similarly banned from the vacation rental platform.

The crackdown on so-called "party houses" follows Airbnb's policy change to ban parties at its listings globally until further notice, the company said Wednesday in a news release. It did not identify the banned locations, citing privacy reasons.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“As COVID-19 cases continue to rise throughout the state, it’s more important than ever that we all do our part to reduce the number of parties and large gatherings that could spread the virus,” Viviana Jordan, North Carolina public policy manager for Airbnb, said in the release.

North Carolina has banned large gatherings for several months. In one of several pandemic-related executive orders, Gov. Roy Cooper limited indoor gatherings to 10 people in early November; outdoor gatherings have been limited to 50 since early October.