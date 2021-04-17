Alcohol permits suspended for Greensboro bar after weekend fight where at least 3 people were stabbed

Security guards tried to separate the two groups, pushing several people outside the gate. However, the group still inside started fighting with other people in the nightclub, according to the reports. One of the security guards was stabbed during this time.

The two other people stabbed told investigators they were trying to break up the fights.

In a span of about five minutes, there were three separate fights and shots were fired outside the building, according to the ALE officer's report.

Customers from Tranquilo fled the violence to nearby restaurant Crafted: The Art of the Taco, the manager there said in an affidavit. Crafted's manager said after he heard about 20 shots fired from near Tranquilo and saw people fleeing into his restaurant, he called 911.

The suspension report indicates Tranquilo received a warning notice in November 2020 after a report of pepper spray being used inside the nightclub and multiple fights that spilled onto the sidewalk and road, blocking the entrances to other businesses.

The latest violence prompted Mayor Nancy Vaughan to speak out on social media.

“We cannot turn a blind (eye) to businesses that have a history of operating in an unsafe manner,” she wrote in a Facebook post.