Another break for N.C. bar owners: Liquor fees delayed until the state is fully reopened

One day earlier, Cooper announced a new executive order allowing drinks to be served inside bars for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic. Bars had been limited to outdoor service only, but can now open up at 30% capacity. That move was applauded by the North Carolina Bar and Tavern Association, which has been one of the most vocal critics against keeping bars closed.

"This is a huge, hard-fought win," said NCBATA president and Raleigh bar owner Zack Medford, in a statement. "The lessening of these restrictions would never have been possible without the tireless efforts of NCBATA members and allies for the past 343 days. We look forward to continuing to build on this success with the Governor's Office, and helping get our bar and taverns back on their feet after such a devastating year."

But after nearly a year without income, dozens of North Carolina bars have already closed and some owners have already moved on.

Crissy Porter owns the roadside bar The Spring in rural Wake County and was one of the 120 bars that had its ABC permit canceled. Since shutting down last year in March, Porter took another job and recently signed a lease with an employee who wants to take over The Spring, moving her from bartender to landlord.