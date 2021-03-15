Apartments and parking extend downtown gateway in deal with Greensboro

GREENSBORO — Land currently used as Union Square Campus's paved parking lot on Gate City Boulevard is about to get new life.

The city has long dreamed of more than a blacktop parking lot south of the main "gateway" to downtown at South Elm Street.

City Council could act Tuesday to approve a deal for a developer to buy the 2.5 acres and invest $51 million to build nearly 250 apartments with about 500 parking spaces in a privately built deck just to the west of Union Square on the east side of South Elm.

The developer, Rea-South Elm LLC, is a partnership that includes the master developer that has been working with the city for several years to create a master plan for the "South Elm Street Redevelopment Plan."

This is the first major piece of property sold to a private developer since the project began 10 years ago when Greensboro decided to rehabilitate a once-blighted area.

Dyan Arkin, a senior planner for the city, said the land sale, which will net the city $1.2 million, is awaiting survey work, but she is confident this is a major step forward.

"We have a lot of confidence that they have the experience and depth and breadth to get this done in an effective and efficient manner," Arkin said.

