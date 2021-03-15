Apartments and parking extend downtown gateway in deal with Greensboro

GREENSBORO — Land currently used as Union Square Campus's paved parking lot on Gate City Boulevard is about to get new life.
The city has long dreamed of more than a blacktop parking lot south of the main "gateway" to downtown at South Elm Street.
City Council could act Tuesday to approve a deal for a developer to buy the 2.5 acres and invest $51 million to build nearly 250 apartments with about 500 parking spaces in a privately built deck just to the west of Union Square on the east side of South Elm.
The developer, Rea-South Elm LLC, is a partnership that includes the master developer that has been working with the city for several years to create a master plan for the "South Elm Street Redevelopment Plan."
This is the first major piece of property sold to a private developer since the project began 10 years ago when Greensboro decided to rehabilitate a once-blighted area.
Dyan Arkin, a senior planner for the city, said the land sale, which will net the city $1.2 million, is awaiting survey work, but she is confident this is a major step forward.
"We have a lot of confidence that they have the experience and depth and breadth to get this done in an effective and efficient manner," Arkin said.
The development team includes South Elm Development's Robert L. Chapman, who has or is planning to build more than 10,000 apartments across the Southeast; Greensboro's Bob Isner, who is a general contractor with experience redeveloping the nearby Southside Neighborhood; and architect Seth Harry.
The corporate partner, Rea Ventures Group, has developed more than 9,000 apartments and specializes in affordable housing.
At least 20% of the apartments in the South Elm Street project will have below-market rents for affordability.
The five-level apartment project includes street-level retail space, and the precast parking deck has six levels with a "fabric screen" on the south side facing Arlington Street to make it more visually appealing.
Arkin said that once the developers buy the land, they have up to three years to complete the project with an option to extend that by one more year.
Meanwhile, Greensboro will do its part with roughly $4.5 million in bond spending to upgrade South Elm Street's amenities and sidewalks.
Development south of Gate City Boulevard has long been a dream for city planners. The Downtown Greenway, which is under construction to the east along Murrow Boulevard, will eventually circle to the south of the Union Square campus along Bragg Street and be accessible by residents of these proposed apartments.
The developers on this project will be using a loan from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to help with financing and once the application process is finished, by early 2022, the company will apply for building permits, according to a schedule provided to City Council.