Apparel maker wants nearly $3.5 million in incentives for Greensboro warehouse

GREENSBORO — A children's apparel company with product design and marketing offices in Greensboro wants to build a $57 million warehouse and has asked the city and the county for a total of nearly $3.5 million in economic development incentives.

Lollytogs LTD, which does business as LT Apparel, said it is considering several locations for the warehouse and needs the incentives before it will choose a city.

The company makes it own lines of children's apparel and school uniforms as well as clothing under the Adidas, Carhartt and French Toast brands.

Lollytogs has said it will create 116 jobs at the warehouse before the end of 2026 and the incentives would reimburse 80% of the property tax increase for six years after the company has made the investment and created the jobs, according to a resolution released Friday by the city.

The City Council will hold a public hearing on the request for $1.66 million today at its regular 5:30 p.m. business meeting.

The Guilford County Board of Commissioners will consider a similar request of $1.83 million at its business meeting Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

