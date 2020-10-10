Bank of America to offer payday-style loans that cost just $5. Here's how they work.

Bank of America will begin to offer small, short-term loans to cash-strapped customers, a move that could upend the market for short-term loans.

The loans, called Balance Assist, will have a $500 limit, and will only be available to people who have had a checking account at the bank for at least a year. The roll-out will start in a handful of to-be-announced states by January 2021 before expanding to the rest of the country early next year, the Charlotte-based bank announced Thursday.

The move makes Bank of America — with its tens of millions of customers — one of the biggest financial institutions to have a small-dollar consumer loan.

It's a space historically dominated by payday lenders and other consumer finance outlets, who gained seedy reputations for their high fees. Regulators have urged banks to get into small-dollar lending for years, and in May issued guidance prodding banks to help consumers hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Still, before Bank of America's announcement, among large banks, only U.S. Bank and KeyBank offered the kind of small-dollars loans that regulators sought despite customers indicating they want the loans.