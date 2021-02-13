Belk and Amazon spotlight N.C. Black-owned businesses and inclusive products

E-commerce giant Amazon is celebrating thousands of products from Black-owned small businesses with an online storefront called "Buy Black" to support Black-owned businesses, artists and products in one place, including two from North Carolina.

Darlyng & Co. in Greensboro was founded by husband and wife team, Carl and Tara Darnley. They created a teething mitten in response to their own children's needs, and now have a line of toys, oral and body care, and affirmation cards.

The Cut Buddy, a men's hair grooming tool, was invented by Joshua Esnard of Pittsboro and featured on the TV series "Shark Tank."

Charlotte connection

Soon to be added to the Amazon storefront is Playtime Edventures game-themed bedding by Kevin Gatlin of Charlotte.

Gatlin joined Amazon's Launchpad program in January. The program is designed to help products and businesses get discovered. He said he's already seen a 60% jump in sales.