'Big Ed' Watkins, founder of his namesake country cooking restaurant in Raleigh, dies from COVID-19

RALEIGH — Edward "Big Ed" Watkins, the restaurant owner who kept country cooking alive in downtown Raleigh, has died. He was 88.

Watkins, the founder of Big Ed's Restaurant, died Tuesday morning from COVID-19-related pneumonia, his wife, Lynda Watkins, said in a phone interview. His death was first reported by Raleigh TV station WRAL-Channel 5.

Three weeks earlier, Watkins had been seriously injured in a car wreck while driving back home from the restaurant, his wife said, suffering cracked ribs and a cut on his head. He later contracted COVID-19 at a rehabilitation facility while recovering from the accident.

Lynda Watkins said he first tested positive around two weeks ago, but that his health had improved before going into cardiac arrest Tuesday morning.

"They wouldn't let anyone go to him, because of the COVID," she said. "That's what hurts so much."

The first Big Ed's Restaurant opened in 1958 and other Wake County restaurants followed, his wife said.

In 1989, Big Ed's City Market opened in downtown Raleigh, bringing farmhouse-style country cooking to the capital city. The restaurant remains famous for its sizable biscuits and pancakes and for still serving traditional dishes like hog brains and scrambled eggs.