Black cotton is the new rose

At first, Tillery wasn’t sure how we would turn his farm into a sustainable business. But he knew who could help him figure that out.

“I called up my buddy, Jamaal,” Tillery said.

Tillery and Garner grew up together in Northampton County. When Tillery went to Chapel Hill in 2004, Garner enlisted in the Marine Corps. For nearly a decade, the two were apart until an idea brought them back together.

Tillery brought Garner on as operations manager, and they created Black Cotton together, starting by just picking some raw cotton and putting it in mason jars as his first decor arrangements.

“We didn’t know what it was going to turn into,” Tillery said. “But we knew we had some cotton.”

“He had a vision, and I saw it,” Garner said. “I liked it from Day 1.”

Flipping the narrative

Four years after its founding, Black Cotton sells and ships wreaths, table centerpieces, apparel and even raw cotton across the country and the world.

Black Cotton flips the narrative, writing Black farmers and entrepreneurs like Tillery into the center of a story that uplifts Black farmers in a way history never did.