Business Milestones

Achievers

Frederick Schneid , chair of High Point University’s department of history, will serve as the Charles Boal Ewing Chairman in Military History at the United States Military Academy for the 2023-2024 academic year. Schneid was chosen as the endowed visiting chairman for the West Point Department of History. During his time there, he’ll teach a general course in military history, direct a two-semester history senior seminar and offer a course on Napoleon.

Amanda Allen, assistant professor of history at High Point University, presented her research paper, “’Note the Craft of a Bawd’: the Negative Portrayal of Catholic Women in Beware the Cat (ca. 1561)” at the North American Conference on British Studies in November. Her paper analyzed three female characters in political power featured in the Elizabethan Protestant propaganda novel, “Beware the Cat.” The paper was featured on the “Monarchy, Memory, and Gendered Tropes in Tudor and Stuart England” panel, which focused on the ways in which power and gender were being addressed and answered in late 16th- and early 17th-century England.