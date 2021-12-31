Business Milestones

Achievers
Beth Langley, a partner with Brooks Pierce, has been named to North Carolina Lawyers Weekly’s inaugural “Power List” for employment law.
Frederick Schneid, chair of High Point University’s department of history, will serve as the Charles Boal Ewing Chairman in Military History at the United States Military Academy for the 2023-2024 academic year. Schneid was chosen as the endowed visiting chairman for the West Point Department of History. During his time there, he’ll teach a general course in military history, direct a two-semester history senior seminar and offer a course on Napoleon.
Amanda Allen, assistant professor of history at High Point University, presented her research paper, “’Note the Craft of a Bawd’: the Negative Portrayal of Catholic Women in Beware the Cat (ca. 1561)” at the North American Conference on British Studies in November. Her paper analyzed three female characters in political power featured in the Elizabethan Protestant propaganda novel, “Beware the Cat.” The paper was featured on the “Monarchy, Memory, and Gendered Tropes in Tudor and Stuart England” panel, which focused on the ways in which power and gender were being addressed and answered in late 16th- and early 17th-century England.
The North American Conference on British Studies is the largest British history conference in the United States. Allen serves as an executive councilor for the Southern Conference on British Studies, which co-sponsored this year’s NACBS.
Twenty-seven teachers from North Carolina, including Keichelle Joyce of Asheboro City Schools and Minh McNicholas of Guilford County Schools, have been selected as finalists for the North Carolina Center for the Advancement of Teaching 2022 Prudential NC Beginning Teacher of the Year Award in honor of their dedication, innovation and ability to inspire students to achieve.
One of the finalists will be named the NCCAT 2022 Prudential NC Beginning Teacher of the Year. The award is will be presented Feb. 17 at the Bardo Center at Western Carolina University.
The city of Greensboro scored a perfect 100 points in the latest listing of the Human Rights Campaign’s Municipal Equality Index. The score ranks Greensboro first among all cities in North Carolina, tied with Chapel Hill and Durham. Winston-Salem scored 87 points. This marks the first time Greensboro has recorded a perfect score and the seventh consecutive year it ranked first or second among North Carolina cities.
The MEI examines the laws, policies and services of municipalities and rates them on the basis of their inclusivity of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people who live and work in the city. Among the index categories where Greensboro scored highest were in municipal services, law enforcement and the city’s relationship with the LGBT community.
The annual MEI is produced by the Human Rights Campaign, which represents more than 1.5 million members and supporters of LGBT equality in the United States. The MEI listing is available at https://reports.hrc.org/municipal-equality-index-2021.
Tom Murray, co-founder of A Path to Wellness Integrative Psychiatry, completed the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Business (GS10KSB) certification program in entrepreneurship in partnership with Babson College in Wellesley, Mass., on Dec. 16.
Over the course of 12 weeks, Murray learned from nationally recognized experts in entrepreneurship.
GS10KSB provides an advanced business curriculum for small business owners to grow their respective business and create jobs for local communities.
In addition to course content, Murray received one-on-one weekly mentoring from esteemed GS10KSB faculty, as well as networked with other GS10KSB scholars within North Carolina and throughout the nation.
A Path to Wellness Integrative Psychiatry provides recovery-oriented mental wellness services, psychotherapy and relationship and sex therapy.
Announcements
An internationally recognized legal scholar in commercial law will bring his expertise to Elon Law classrooms in 2022 as a Fulbright Visiting Scholar.
Professor Orkun Akseli from the University of Manchester School of Law will teach Secured Transactions over the winter and International Business Transactions in the spring while conducting research for his forthcoming monograph “Secured Transactions in Global Lawmaking.”
Buff City Soap recently opened its first location in Burlington at 1469 University Drive, Suite C.
A grand opening event will be held Jan. 28-30 where customers will have their second chance to win free soap for a year each day that Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Each Buff City Soap store offers more than 30 unique and customizable scents across dozens of handcrafted soap products; including its soap bars, bath bombs, foaming hand soap and laundry soap. The brand’s products are crafted by local artisans at the in-store Makeries, which allow guests to customize the scent and ingredients used in the process to create a unique scent profile.
Buff City Soap opened its first Triad location Oct. 7 at The Shops at Friendly Center in Greensboro, located next to Sun Tan City and Lane Bryant.
For information, visit https://burlingtonnc.buffcitysoap.com
On the Move
High Point Parks and Recreation has announced the promotion of High Point Parks and Recreation’s recreation supervisor, Tyler Cole, to the role of recreation manager with the department. In his new role, Cole will supervise the department’s recreation centers, athletics, Culler Senior Center and ASPIRE (formerly known as Special Populations).
At its Dec. 21 meeting, the Greensboro City Council voted to hire Taiwo Jaiyeoba as city manager, effective Feb. 1. Jaiyeoba succeeds David Parrish who resigned from the position on June 30 and Chris Wilson who has served as interim city manager.
High Point University recently welcomed six new staff members: Mary Cuthbertson, content creator; Kristen Roth, educational technology specialist; Tammy Todd, transcript coordinator; Tanner White, campus concierge; Markyl Wilson, resident director; and Pete Worcester, advancement officer.
Truliant Federal Credit Union has promoted Lis Mulcahy to director of member satisfaction. Previously, Mulcahy was Truliant’s director of Member Financial Centers, Central Region.
Luke Bierman, dean of Elon University School of Law and a professor of law, will conclude his service to the university on Dec. 31. Alan Woodlief Jr. has been appointed interim dean of Elon Law. The longtime legal educator and a founding administrator and faculty member of Elon’s law school will serve from Jan. 1-May 31 as the university conducts a national search for its fourth dean.
The Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro has announced the retirement of two staff members: Tara Sandercock and Ross Harris.
Awards
Frances Jones is this year’s recipient of the Heart of North Carolina Visitors Bureau’s Mary Joan Pugh Excellence in Hospitality Award.
Jones received the award in recognition of her tireless efforts to make the Friends of the Library Sunset Signature Series in Asheboro successful and to keep it going during the pandemic.
The Sunset Series is modeled on Guilford College’s Bryan Series and seeks to bring high-profile speakers and performers to Randolph County to enhance cultural activities for the community and draw outside visitors.
Jones is the Friends of the Randolph Public Library president.
