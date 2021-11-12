Business Milestones

Achievers
Betty Crump, a N.C. A&T graduate, has established Betty’s Unique Accessories, a pet supply vending machine business.
The business can be found at Tanger Outlets in Charleston, S.C.; Crump plans to expand to more locations.
Her pet supply vending machines offer 27 items, such as dog collars, de-wormers, bandanas, sunglasses, shampoo and nail clippers, cat balls, and bowties, among other merchandise.
Crump earned a degree in journalism/mass communication from A&T and works in the health care field in Washington D.C.
* * * *
Lt. Col. Reginald Reeves (retired), 94, was featured in Idaho Falls Magazine in July 2021 and again in the September 2021 Boise Lifestyle.
Reeves, a World War II veteran, was born in Greensboro to James H. and Ellen Boyd Reeves. He received a degree in mathematics with honors from N.C. A&T.
According to the articles: “Deciding to study law, he applied to and was accepted by the University of Idaho law school which had the lowest tuition in the country. School officials did not realize he was Black, however, and soon after required all law school applicants to supply a photograph.”
Reeves went on to become an attorney, humanitarian, clarinet performer and avid blood donor. By 2020 he had given 50 gallons of blood.
The articles were written by longtime friend Linden Bateman.
For information, visit www.idahofallsmagazine.com/2021/07/still-giving.
* * * *
Shirley Disseler, associate professor of education and STEM education program coordinator at High Point University, was recently featured on a podcast. The Jabbedu Education Podcast works to bridge the gap between educational research and classroom practice.
Disseler discussed how her “Brick Math Series” is changing how kids and teachers understand the why behind the math. She also talked about motivation, engagement and gender gaps in math along with strategies that motivate math in children.
For information, visit https://jabbedu.com/show55.
* * * *
UNCG biology professor and Speaking Center Faculty Fellow Bruce Kichoff has published “Presenting Science Concisely.” It is designed to help scientists learn to tell compelling stories about their research.
For information, visit https://presentingscienceconcisely.com.
* * * *
Cone Health Foundation has added a new member to its board of directors: Mac Sims, president of East Greensboro NOW.
The foundation also elected the following board officers: Chairwoman, Kim Gatling, partner, Fox Rothschild; vice-chairwoman, Cindy Thompson, executive director, Boundless Impact; secretary, John Cross, partner, Brooks Pierce; and treasurer, Wilson Lester, managing partner, Partners in Equity.
* * * *
Gov. Roy Cooper has appointed Valerie L. Dorsett of Greensboro to the North Carolina Council on Sickle Cell Syndrome as a member at-large. She recently retired after serving 19 years as a supervisory attorney adviser for the Transportation Security Administration. Dorsett also chairs the North Carolina Boxing Commission.
* * * *
The law firm of Wyatt Early Harris Wheeler, a full-service law firm in High Point, has received a Triad Tier 1 ranking in DUI/DWI defense and a Triad Tier 2 ranking in commercial litigation in the 2022 Edition of U.S. News — Best Lawyers “Best Law Firms.” Rankings are based on overall practice area performance, client feedback and peer recognition.
Announcements
The Carroll Companies has announced the launch of Carroll Hospitality, the newest addition to its family of companies. Carroll Hospitality will be a hotel management company which will oversee the day-to-day operations of the Carroll-owned Hyatt Place Greensboro Downtown. The Hyatt Place has been managed by a third-party management company since its opening in March of 2019. Carroll Hospitality took over management of the hotel Nov. 1.
To date, the Hyatt Place has hosted more than 82,000 overnight guests that have traveled to Greensboro for business meetings, weddings, sporting events and other events.
The Hyatt Place was the first hotel project The Carroll Companies developed, but there are two other projects in the pipeline. Carroll is set to build an AC Hotel by Marriott across from the Hyatt Place. Sitework is set to begin in 2022. The Westin Hotel in Wilmington will be a part of The Avenue mixed-use project Carroll is developing. The Westin will feature more than 200 guest rooms and suites, a conference center and a spa. Carroll is currently studying the development of three hotel projects in addition to the AC and the Avenue in Wilmington.
Carroll Hospitality will be retaining a majority of the employees currently at the Hyatt Place, while actively recruiting for new employees. For job openings, visit https://thecarrollcompanies.com/join-our-team.
* * * *
Altitude Trampoline Park at 2268 Golden Gate Drive in Greensboro will hold a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. Nov. 12. The grand opening is scheduled for 11 a.m. Nov. 13.
For information, call 336-285-7185 or visit www.altitudetrampolinepark.com.
Awards
David Hoggard of Double Hung in Greensboro has been named the 2021 winner of the L. Vincent Lowe Jr. Business Award presented annually by Preservation North Carolina. Also, Alexander Company of Greensboro has been named a 2021 recipient of the Gertrude S. Carraway Award of Merit for Printworks Mill. The awards were presented at Preservation North Carolina’s virtual annual conference Oct. 22. A recording of the awards ceremony can be viewed at www.PreservationNC.org.
The L. Vincent Lowe Jr. Business Award is the highest honor presented to a business which assists or promotes historic preservation in North Carolina.
Hoggard founded Double Hung in 1997 in response to the burgeoning window replacement industry. Recognizing that owners of historic properties had few options and resources when it came to the decision on whether to replace or repair their original fenestration, Hoggard decided to fill the need.
The Awards of Merit give recognition to individuals or organizations that have demonstrated a commitment to historic preservation through leadership, research, philanthropy, promotion and/or significant participation in preservation.
* * * *
Canterbury School has presented its Distinguished Service Award to Adair Armfield, a champion of the school for nearly three decades. Adair and her husband Ed were early supporters of the school, and she served four terms on Canterbury’s Board of Trustees from 2004-2018. Additionally, as chairperson of the Edward Armfield Foundation, Adair has been instrumental in leading the foundation’s continuing support for Canterbury over many years, including the establishment of the Armfield Scholars program, which recruits high-achieving students of color to Canterbury’s middle school.
Canterbury also presented the Alumni Achievement Award to Caroline Ferner, a former student. Ferner is a senior at Harvard University, where she is an ambassador for Harvard’s admissions office and a leader in organizations including Undergraduate Women in Business and the Harvard Humanitarian Initiative. Ferner served as a summer international health fellow working on female health initiatives in Uganda for the Foundation for International Medical Relief of Children and held an internship in Geneva, Switzerland, with the United Nations Office for Project Services, where she and other interns worked to ensure that tuberculosis is at the forefront of the global political agenda.
* * * *
A project that blended modern Pine Hall Brick permeable clay pavers with an 1800s-era former luxury hotel in St. Augustine, Fla., won the Vintage Installation category in the recent Hardscape North America trade show.
The Plaza at Kenan Hall won the award for contractor Chuck Miller of Paverscape, designer Sharon K. Hauber; brick producer Pine Hall Brick company and owner, Flagler College.
Each year, contractors, producers and designers vie for top honors in the trade show, which recognizes the best hardscape projects, including walkways, patios, pool decks, outdoor kitchens and driveways, as well as commercial plazas and streets. The Vintage Installation category was intended to honor projects that have been in place for 10 years or more.
Made of Pine Hall Brick Company’s StormPave permeable pavers in autumn and accent gray, the 5,000-square-foot project anchors the college campus.
* * * *
Marshall Newsome, High Point resident and chairman of the High Point Parks and Recreation Commission, was honored with the N.C. Recreation and Parks Association’s highest volunteer award at a statewide meeting held Oct. 27 in Winston-Salem.
Newsome was awarded the Raburn “Rip” Jackson Award, nominated by High Point Parks and Recreation and bestowed by NCRPA. He has served on the High Point Parks and Recreation Commission for five consecutive terms, starting in 2006, and in the chairman’s role since 2009.
On the Move
High Point University recently welcomed several new staff members: Sam Carr, community relations specialist; Brittany Dickinson, human resources business partner; Alexandra Hull, accessibility technology specialist; Patrick McCullough, website manager; Rachel Topper, graduate recruiter; and Betsy Warner, administrative assistant.
Eastern Music Festival has announced the addition of Sommer Fanney as the organization’s project specialist and two new faculty artists for the 2022 summer study season: JIJI (two-week Classical Guitar Summit, July 16-30) and Santiago Rodriguez (five-week Piano Program, June 25-July 30). Rodriguez will also be a featured artist with the Eastern Festival Orchestra on a Saturday performance during the summer season, date to-be-announced.
Jaklyn Pierce, a UNCG graduate, has joined the Omega team as a project engineer in the Winston-Salem office.
Diversified Trust, an independent comprehensive wealth management firm, recently announced that Lynanne Newman has joined the firm’s Greensboro office as a senior vice president, responsible for client relationship management and the development and implementation of comprehensive estate and financial plans.
