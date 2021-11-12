Business Milestones

The Carroll Companies has announced the launch of Carroll Hospitality, the newest addition to its family of companies. Carroll Hospitality will be a hotel management company which will oversee the day-to-day operations of the Carroll-owned Hyatt Place Greensboro Downtown. The Hyatt Place has been managed by a third-party management company since its opening in March of 2019. Carroll Hospitality took over management of the hotel Nov. 1.

To date, the Hyatt Place has hosted more than 82,000 overnight guests that have traveled to Greensboro for business meetings, weddings, sporting events and other events.

The Hyatt Place was the first hotel project The Carroll Companies developed, but there are two other projects in the pipeline. Carroll is set to build an AC Hotel by Marriott across from the Hyatt Place. Sitework is set to begin in 2022. The Westin Hotel in Wilmington will be a part of The Avenue mixed-use project Carroll is developing. The Westin will feature more than 200 guest rooms and suites, a conference center and a spa. Carroll is currently studying the development of three hotel projects in addition to the AC and the Avenue in Wilmington.