Business Milestones

Achievers

The Society of Financial Service Professionals — Greensboro Chapter has announced the following directors and officers who begin office July 1:

Directors:

2022-2025: Paula Wells, Sue Hunt and Jonathan Parisi

2021-2024:

Matt McCoy, Paula McMillan and Ashley Madden

2020-2023:

Kathy Clark, Kimberly Marriott and Sandy Shelton

Officers: Dennis Toman, president; Blane Stanaland, first vice president (membership); Emily Promise, second vice president (programs); Abby Donnelly, secretary; and Charles Freeman, immediate past president (nominations).

Chapter executive is Gregg Schlaudecker.

* * * *

The North Carolina Main Street and Rural Planning Center at the North Carolina Department of Commerce has announced that 46 North Carolina communities — including Asheboro, Burlington, Eden and Reidsville — have been designated a 2022 Accredited Main Street America program. This accreditation status is Main Street America’s top-tier recognition and signifies a demonstrated commitment to comprehensive commercial district revitalization.

Awards

Honda Aircraft Company’s latest model, the HondaJet Elite S, was named the Best Light Jet in the Robb Report’s 34th annual “Best of the Best” issue.

This marks the second time the HondaJet has won the Best of the Best award, having previously won in 2007 when it was an experimental aircraft.

The HondaJet Elite S was first shown in May of 2021 at Honda Aircraft Company’s first virtual product launch. This award-winning aircraft is the fastest, highest and farthest flying business jet in its category.

On the Move

High Point University has welcomed MyEyeDr. CEO and co-founder Sue Downes

as HPU’s health care expert in residence. Downes is also the vice chairwoman of HPU’s Strickland Women’s Leadership Council.

Dr. Jeetu Nanda is the new chief medical information officer at Cone Health. He will be responsible for various technologies such as electronic medical records and other systems that collect and use data collected in health care. Also, Jennifer Leach

joins Cone Health as vice president, managed care. She is charged with advising and advocating for Cone Health’s consumers and team members when it comes to health insurance. This includes the negotiation and administration of managed care contracts, which exceed $1.4 billion in Cone Health revenue.

Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.