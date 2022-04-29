Business Milestones

Achievers

Launch Greensboro named F3TCH, a Wilmington-based innovative and disruptive mobile app for hotels and resorts, and Without a Trace Foods, an allergen-friendly, gluten-free snack company, the 6 minute and 2 minute winners respectively at its annual pitch competition, Capital Connects, on April 13. F3TCH was awarded $7,500 and in-kind services as its prize, while Without a Trace Foods received $1,500.

Ten other up-and-coming businesses pitched at Capital Connects including: Optera, My Relief Wear, MedHerd, Hot Route Analytics, Work-Life Solutions Concierge, Doggos Park & Pub, CopyForward, PulmonIx, ESTAS Beauty and Unbox the Dress. Audience members voted PulmonIx, a lung-focused clinical research team, the Fan Favorite of the night.

Tara Darnley was presented the 2022 Entrepreneur of the Year Award. Darnley is a serial entrepreneur and innovation strategist known for her award-winning baby brand and lifestyle company, Darlyng & Co.

Running for more than 20 years, Capital Connects, presented by Launch Greensboro and lead sponsor Towne Bank, serves as a bridge between investors and entrepreneurs seeking capital for their companies. For information, visit capitalconnects.org.

* * * *

The North Carolina State Board of Certified Public Accountant Examiners approved 125 individuals, including Cathy Jo Baggenstoss and Christopher Allen Boothe, both of Kernersville, for North Carolina CPA licensure on April 21.

* * * *

The Greensboro Area Convention and Visitors Bureau has announced that its sports sales manager, Kayla Adams, has been named one of Destinations International’s 2022 30 Under 30 recipients.

Adams is a native of Winston-Salem. While pursuing her bachelor’s degree in sports management at Guilford College, she interned with the Greensboro Sports Commission where she was introduced and fell in love with sports tourism.

Destinations International is “committed to investing and preparing the leaders of tomorrow and developing future industry leaders that represent a diverse set of backgrounds and perspectives. Each year, 30 individuals under the age of 30, are selected to gain valuable industry networking opportunities and increased thought leadership throughout the year. The honorees originate from a variety of destination organizations of all sizes and countries.”

Awards

YMCA of Greensboro announced that two of its youth development employees, Ebony Burnett and Shawna Spencer, were named Lifetime Afterschool Champions that honor those who have dedicated more than 10 years of service to youth. They were recognized for their achievement April 21 at the 2022 Lifetime Afterschool Champions through the N.C. Center for Afterschool Programs.

The N.C. Center for Afterschool Programs recognizes individuals, programs and organizations that have demonstrated outstanding work in developing, supporting and promoting high-quality afterschool and out-of-school time programs to benefit youth and families statewide. Burnett and Spencer individually develop and enhance the YMCA youth development programs throughout the YMCA’s seven local branches.

* * * *

UNCG awarded its most prestigious award for exemplary service to the community during the Distinguished Service Awards ceremony on April 21 in the Oakley Family Reception Room at UNCG’s Alumni House. Margaret Bourdeaux Arbuckle (‘74 MEd, ‘84 Ph.D.) was honored with the Adelaide F. Holderness/H. Michael Weaver Award in recognition of her advocacy for quality education for all students.

The Holderness/Weaver Award recognizes exceptional service to the community. This award is named for Adelaide Holderness ‘39, the first woman to serve on UNCG’s board of trustees, and H. Michael Weaver, a long-time UNCG supporter who has served the university in many capacities.

Throughout her career, Arbuckle has been a staunch supporter of public schools in Guilford County. She has been a dedicated community leader and volunteer in Greensboro, serving on numerous boards and commissions, including as a Guilford County commissioner from 1992-1996. From 2005 until her retirement in 2013, Arbuckle was the executive director of Guilford Education Alliance, an independent nonprofit that galvanizes the community in support of a high-caliber education for all children in Guilford County Schools.

Annually, UNCG accepts nominations of individuals who embody the ideals of committed public servants. For information, visit publicserviceawards.uncg.edu.

* * * *

Chief Justice Paul Newby presented the 2020 and 2021 Chief Justice’s Professionalism Award to six recipients, including Richard S. Towers of High Point, on April 20 at the joint reception and dinner of the N.C. State Bar and the N.C. Bar Association at the Raleigh Marriott Crabtree Valley. The recipients were honored with this annual award for their dedication and commitment to the principles of professionalism and public service in North Carolina.

Towers is an attorney whose has been in private practice since 1976. Prior to being in private practice, Towers was the first full-time public defender in High Point. In 2018, he was recognized for 50 years of service by the N.C. State Bar.

* * * *

UNCG’s University Libraries recently recognized the following faculty and staff with awards:

Staff Excellence Award: Lois Vinson, assistant circulation desk manager, access services

Staff Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Award: Suzanne Sawyer, preservation specialist, preservation services

Staff Service Award: Paula Damasceno, multimedia instruction coordinator, digital media commons

Faculty Teaching Award: Stacey Krim, curator of manuscripts and assistant professor, the Martha Blakeney Hodges special collections and university archives

Faculty Research Award: Tiffany Henry, discovery cataloger and assistant professor, technical services

Faculty Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Award: Gerald Holmes, reference librarian, diversity coordinator and associate professor, research, outreach and instruction/administration

* * * *

Donate Life NC presented State Treasurer Dale R. Folwell, CPA, with the James E. Holshouser Award recognizing North Carolinians who have made exceptional advances in organ, eye and tissue donation awareness during the organization’s Gift of Life Gala in Cary on April 21. It was the inaugural award, named after the late Gov. James E. Holshouser, a kidney transplant recipient and prime supporter of transplant and donation awareness.

April is National Donate Life Month. It is observed to honor those who have received transplants, recognize those who continue to wait, applaud donors and donor families, and express appreciation to registered donors for offering hope.

Announcements

Thomasville-based Southern Lights Candle announced its official launch this month with an introductory signature line of 10 hand-poured, small-batch, crafted Southern candle scents now available for shipping throughout the continental United States.

Southern Lights Candle’s introductory line of 12 oz. Mason jar candles includes 10 scents reminiscent such as George Peach and Carolina Sweet Tobacco.

In addition to the current 12 oz. jar candle line, the company will soon be introducing new Southern scents in 9 oz. tumblers as well as a line of hand-cut soaps. Visit southernlightscandleco.com to shop and place an order.

* * * *

Gibsonville will celebrate the opening of a new studio, All She Wrote Notes, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 5 at 108 E. Minneola St. The studio offers calligraphy and hand lettering classes as well as a gift shop; all founded, owned and operated by Alamance County local Maghon Taylor.

The studio will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. the first Saturday of every month for shopping in the showroom. Also, Taylor will host private classes, workshops and shopping party appointments. For information, visit AllSheWroteNotes.com.

On the Move

Jonathan Allen of Pleasant Garden, a senior pursuing a bachelor’s degree in interior architecture and design from Bob Jones University, was hired before graduation as a CAD (computer-aided design) draftsman at Integrity Residential Drafting and Design in Greenville, S.C. Also, Tucker Arnold of High Point, a senior pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Christian ministries from BJU, was hired before graduation as a employee at Clean Cut Lawn Services in Powhatan, Va.

Biscuitville Fresh Southern has welcomed Jeff Archer as chief information officer. Archer, who began his new role in March, oversees the information technology team that designs and delivers technology solutions for the growing Biscuitville organization.

Blue Door Group Real Estate, a real estate firm headquartered in Winston-Salem, has announced that Dawn Gibson has joined the brokerage. Gibson earned a degree in housing and interior design from UNCG.

Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.