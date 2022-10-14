Business Milestones

Achievers

Greensboro attorney Afi Johnson-Parris has been elected vice chairwoman of the American Bar Association’s law practice division for the 2022-2023 bar year. Johnson-Parris will become chairwoman-elect in 2023 and then serve as chairwoman of the division during the 2024-2025 bar year.

The law practice division has more than 25,000 members throughout the United States, its territories and Canada. It provides practical education and resources to aid lawyers in the business of practicing law with a focus on marketing, management, technology and finance.

As vice chairwoman, Johnson-Parris will lead the strategy and planning committee which oversees the development of the law practice strategic plan and assists the council with its implementation.

Johnson-Parris Law is a Greensboro-based firm that serves the needs of Guilford County residents with family law issues ranging from divorce and property division, to custody and adoptions.

* * * *

The American Heart Association has welcomed Vern Hawkins, president of Syngenta North America Crop Protection, as the chairman of the Triad Board of Directors. Hawkins has agreed to serve on the American Heart Association board from 2022-2024.

Funds raised through AHA events benefit heart disease and stroke research and community impact programs. The AHA is currently funding three heart disease- and stroke-related research projects in the Triad at N.C. A&T, Wake Forest University School of Medicine and High Point University, totaling nearly $2.8 million.

* * * *

When the pandemic forced Guilford County Schools to switch to remote learning in 2020, Washington Montessori Principal Paul Travers began filming weekly virtual field trips to various sites around the county for students.

Travers’s creativity ensured that his students were still engaged in learning and connected to the wider community. It’s that kind of innovative dedication that earned Travers the honor of being the 2022 GCS Principal of the Year at GCS’s recent Celebration of Excellence.

Several other outstanding educators were honored at the event including:

Secondary Principal of the Year: Kristina Wheat

, Northern Middle School

Teacher of the Year:

Christopher Carroll

, Sternberger Elementary School

Rookie Teacher of the Year:

Jerico Carrillo

, Southern Guilford High School

Social Worker of the Year:

Brittany Wells

, Jamestown Middle School

Counselor of the Year:

Ashley Lopez-Davila

, Alderman Elementary School

Assistant Principal of the Year:

Kimberly Leighty

, Western Guilford High School

Mentor of the Year:

Christina Sapusek

, Western Guilford High School

Guilford Education Alliance sponsored the Celebration of Excellence, along with the Joseph M. Bryan Foundation and the Racial Equity Institute.

* * * *

The North Carolina State Board of Certified Public Accountant Examiners announced that 50 North Carolina candidates passed the Uniform CPA Examination in August. Local individuals included: Brandon Transou Bell, Amanda Jane Gadd, Judah Nathaniel Albert Janssen, Timothy Brian Kearns, John Christian Pradetto, Paul Thomas Pradetto and Clay Nichols Young, all of Greensboro; and Timothy Bryan Harvey and Connor Michael Haggarty, both of Summerfield.

* * * *

The law firm of Wyatt Early Harris Wheeler, a full-service law firm located in High Point, has announced that Scott F. Wyatt has received recognition in the 2023 edition of Best Lawyers in America. Wyatt was recognized for litigation.

* * * *

Public sector employees from state agencies and local governments were recently recognized for completing the North Carolina Certified Public Manager Program during the program’s first in-person commencement since the pandemic. The 40th anniversary event, which was held Oct. 3 in the State Archives Auditorium in Raleigh, celebrated the current 28-member cohort as well as graduates from the past two years.

Local 2022 graduates included: Department of Transportation, Stephen J. Robinson, Greensboro.

Local 2021 CPM honoree: Guilford County Government, David R. Pruitt, Greensboro.

Announcements

Hornets Sports & Entertainment, the parent company of the Greensboro Swarm, has announced that the organization’s NBA G League affiliate has extended its lease with the Greensboro Coliseum Complex and entered into a naming rights partnership with Novant Health for what will now be known as the Novant Health Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex.

On the Move

RH CPAs, an accounting, tax and advisory firm, has announced that Matthew Finney

, a Ruffin native, has been promoted to the audit manager position. Finney is in the Greensboro office.

Danielle Harrison will serve as the interim executive director of GuilfordWorks (the Guilford County Workforce Development Board), effective Sunday, Oct. 16,

following the departure of Chris Rivera. Rivera was appointed as executive director of GuilfordWorks in 2019. He is accepting the vice president for business solutions position with South Piedmont Community College near Charlotte.

High Point University has welcomed the following new faculty members: Fred Wilson School of Pharmacy,

Michael Mueller, assistant dean for student and professional affairs, professor of clinical sciences; Patti W. Black, professor and associate dean of academic affairs, basic pharmaceutical sciences; Webb School of Engineering, Omar Saldarriaga, assistant professor of mathematical sciences; Hilda Goins, assistant professor of electrical and computer engineering; Eve M. Klopf, associate professor of electrical and computer engineering; and Mike Dalton

, assistant professor of computer science.

Awards

High Point University President Nido R. Qubein was awarded the Wade H. Hargrove Community Leadership Award by the North Carolina Association of Broadcasters at its 2022 Awards Lunch on Sept. 28, at the Angus Barn in Raleigh. It is one of the highest awards presented by NCAB and honors North Carolinians who have distinguished themselves with service to their local communities.

Qubein said he was proud to be associated with NCAB and grateful to partner with PBSNC that airs Side by Side with Nido Qubein at 7 p.m. Tuesdays after PBS Newshour.

Grants

Robert Coover and Aurijit Sarkar, professors in the Fred Wilson School of Pharmacy at High Point University, both were awarded an NC Biotech Flash grant. Flash grants provide funding at the early stages of innovative research ideas that have high potential for commercial usage.

Coover’s research is “Targeting RAC1 in Malignant Peripheral Nerve Sheath Tumors.” In the lab, they are combining chemistry and biology to make new potential drugs that target malignant peripheral nerve sheath tumors. These are extremely deadly tumors that are often associated with a disease called Neurofibromatosis Type 1 (NF1). NF1 is a common genetic disorder without a cure.

Sarkar’s group aims to design chemicals that will work with penicillin to fight off infections. His funded project is “Establishing the translational potential of aminopyriimidines as penicillin enhancers against MRSA.” MRSA, or methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, causes deadly infections and antibiotic resistance limits treatment options.

Sarkar is working with five undergraduate students on this specific research.