Business Milestones

Achievers

Diversity MBA Magazine has released the 16th annual list of 50 Out Front: Best Places to Work for Women and Diverse Managers ranking and has named Atrium Health as the No. 1 company for 2022. Blue Cross Blue Shield, Michigan is No. 2, and L’Oréal USA earned the No. 3 spot.

Companies are ranked using Diversity MBA’s benchmarking metrics, which measure how companies and organizations intentionally invest in strategies and practices to advance women and managers of diverse backgrounds.

Novant Health placed eighth.

To see the list, visit tinyurl.com/yc7464at.

* * * *

High Point University’s Rachel Kinney, the director of sponsored research, was selected as a “Future of the Field” honoree by the Society of Research Administrators International. The SRAI’s recognition program aims to highlight the brightest and most innovative individuals in research administration who demonstrate leadership among their peers and institutions.

Kinney was nominated by a colleague for this recognition and proceeded by submitting her experience in research administration to qualify for the honor.

Kinney will be recognized at the SRAI 2022 annual meeting in Las Vegas in November.

* * * *

The North Carolina Medical Society has announced the addition of Dr. Charul Haugan to the board of directors representing region two, which includes the following counties: Alamance, Caswell, Chatham, Davidson, Davie, Durham, Forsyth, Franklin, Granville, Guilford, Johnston, Lee, Montgomery, Orange, Person, Randolph, Rockingham, Stokes, Vance, Wake and Warren.

Haugan is the medical director of clinical optimization at UNC-Health, a role she has had since 2019.

Awards

North Carolina Wildlife Federation has announced the winners of its 58th annual Governor’s Conservation Achievement Awards.

Robin Davis, founder and CEO of Maxie B’s Bakery, has been named the Land Conservationist of the Year.

Davis transformed the bakery and dessert cafe’s patio into a Certified Wildlife Habitat to connect customers to the natural world. The patio is an oasis of native plants and habitats that attracts birds, butterflies and other pollinators.

A founding member of Triad WILD! community wildlife chapter who volunteers with several committees, Davis also donates baked goods to nature and environmental events, hosts a native plant festival, advocates for the removal of invasive plant species and supports the “Lights Out” campaign for birds and other wildlife during migration periods.

Additionally, Davis was instrumental in Greensboro’s adoption of a proclamation for Native Plant Week — the first city in North Carolina to have its own.

The federation will honor 19 award recipients at a banquet Sept. 10 in Cary.

RSVP and reserve seats at tinyurl.com/2vmuepph. The early bird price is $75 through Aug. 1.

* * * *

Courtney Bradley, assistant professor in the Fred Wilson School of Pharmacy at High Point University, was awarded the 2022 Emerging Teaching Scholar Award by the American Association of Colleges of Pharmacy. The AACP Council of Faculties Emerging Teaching Scholar Award is designed to recognize exemplary pharmacy faculty who are engaged in or support scholarly teaching. The award also recognizes service and outstanding contributions to pharmacy education and schools.

Bradley is one of four pharmacy educators to be honored with this award nationally.

On the Move

Greensboro’s housing and neighborhood development department, previously called neighborhood development department, has appointed two of its staffers as assistant department directors, effective immediately. Cynthia Blue, manager of housing service for the department, is now assistant director of housing and strategy. Eunika Smalls, department financial analyst, is now assistant director of finance and administration.