Business Milestones

Achievers

The Lang Lang International Music Foundation has honored Davis Cahill of Jefferson Elementary School as the first Keys of Inspiration Music Teacher of the Year.

Cahill has been teaching in the school’s Keys of Inspiration program for five years, and in that time has developed and led a two-week summer program that was developed through the Guilford County Summer Arts Institute; provided private after-school piano lessons for students (plus one adult guitar student); and established a safe, creative space in his classroom where he teaches community, empathy and critical thinking.

Cahill was honored at the Lang Lang & Friends Gala Concert Dinner on Sept. 21 in New York City. He received a $5,000 prize, a certificate and recognition on the LLIMF website. He will lead a workshop today, Sept. 23, for the LLIMF Young Scholars, “Servant-Leadership and Passing the Torch.”

* * * *

N.C. A&T alumnus Daryl Riley Jr., Class of 2022, has been recognized as one of the top seven Student Visionaries in the 2022 Black Girl Ventures NextGen Program.

The seven Student Visionaries, chosen from a 25-member NextGen cohort, were invited to represent their historically Black college and university in the inaugural BGV x NBA’s NextGen pitch competition in Cleveland. Riley is one of only three men in the cohort.

Riley, who was one of three students to receive an M.S. in electrical engineering from the college of engineering in May, is the founder of Tendaji, a Swahili word meaning “make things happen.”

Tendaji’s fashion technology business originally started as a senior design project while Riley and his partners, Stanton Ridley and Jordan Walls, were in their final year at Hampton University. Despite COVID-19 prematurely ending their time at Hampton in 2020, Riley believed this could be more than an A in the class and have a societal impact.

The BGV NextGen Program was created for the next generation of students of color who attend HBCUs across the country. The experience is designed to provide access to capital, capacity and community for student visionaries between ages 18 and 24.

Riley has earned an IBM Masters Fellowship for Artificial Intelligence and was named TMCF’s “The Pitch 2021” Program MVP. He earned his B.S. in electrical engineering from Hampton University and holds Lean Six Sigma Green Belt certification.

* * * *

High Point University has welcomed another global leader to the growing Access to Innovators Program list. Steve Spangler, educator in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math), author, television personality and business leader, joins HPU as STEM Educator in Residence.

* * * *

LS3P, a multi-disciplinary firm offering architecture, interiors and planning services to a wide variety of clients nationwide, has announced a leadership change to its board of directors.

Chief Practice Officer Katherine Peele has been named board chairwoman. She succeeds Thompson E. Penney who retired from the board Sept. 7.

Senior Vice President Paul Boney will continue to serve as vice chairman.

Announcements

The Greensboro Convention & Visitors Bureau’s new marketing slogan is “You’re Welcome” as a nod to recent accomplishments. The organization states that “tourism expenditures in 2021 approached $1.3 billion and utilized a near 2,000,000 hotel room nights. These expenditures support city and county services that are essentially paid for by guests to the area.”

Guests pay a 6% “occupancy or pillow tax” when they stay in one of the 95 Guilford County hotels/motels. The CVB uses that travel and tourism revenue to promote the area as a destination. The $1.3 billion a year is money spent by guests in restaurants, shops, services, etc. while they are here; $53.5 million is generated in state sales tax and $43.3 million is generated in local taxes which amounts to a tax savings of $176.96 per resident.

* * * *

Downtown Greensboro has announced that more than $105,481 was spent locally in the center city’s small businesses during its 14-week Summer Passport Program.

Weekly winners of the $500 grand prize were: Amanda Loftis, Jacob Raymond Jewelry; Elizabeth Cooper, Cille and Scoe; Joy Johnson, Just Be; Kathy Mabe, Bliss Downtown; Mikayla Bryant, Design Archives; Zach Usher, Lewis & Elm; Amanda Wilson, Natty Greene’s; Joseph Wyatt, Luxe Fragrance; Rebecca Klossner, Bonchon; Kara Schroeder, Bliss Downtown; Delilah Flores, Moore Music Company; Kim Hicks, Bijan’s Salon; David Song, Moore Music Company; and Lea Frederick, B Christopher’s.

For 14 weeks DGI challenged the Triad to find a local spot in downtown Greensboro to dine at and shop in person. After spending $25 or more in a downtown business, participants uploaded a photo of their signed receipt to be entered into a weekly drawing for $500. Additionally, the represented business on the receipt received $500.

* * * *

Curriculum Associates, an education technology company that provides classroom support to more than 12.5 million students and 800,000 teachers nationwide, has leased the third floor of 200 S. Elm St. in Greensboro. The 8,475-square-foot office is in the historic Meyer’s Building, which also houses the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce. The company is hiring for roles across the organization and for Greensboro-specific roles in engineering, events, marketing and research. Interested candidates can view open positions and apply at www.cainc.com/workforus.

* * * *

Dr. Akeia Everett has opened Grandover Village Dental Care, a family dental practice. Everett earned her Doctor of Dental Medicine degree from Howard University College of Dentistry in Washington, D.C.

Her practice is at 6021 W. Gate City Blvd., Suite C in Greensboro. For information, call 336-864-5646 or visit http://GrandoverVillageDentalCare.com.

Awards

Schell Bray has shared that real estate partner Barbara Christy is the 2022 recipient of the Greensboro Bar Association’s Distinguished Service Award. Christy was presented with the award Sept. 15 at the September meeting of the Greensboro Bar Association, which was held at Greensboro Country Club.

Established in 1993, the Distinguished Service Award is the highest honor bestowed on a bar member and recognizes a deep devotion and commitment to the practice of law.

* * * *

The Downtown Greenway was honored with the “Great Place for Public Art” award by the North Carolina Chapter of the American Planning Association. The award, which recognizes places that showcase their community’s creative side, was presented at the APA-NC Conference in Winston-Salem, held Sept. 13-16.

The Greensboro Planning Department and Action Greensboro submitted the nomination.

* * * *

The N.C. Division of Water Resources has honored 66 water treatment plants for surpassing federal and state drinking water standards in 2021. The division’s Public Water Supply Section awarded the facilities the N.C. Area Wide Optimization Award, which is part of a state effort to enhance the performance of existing surface water treatment facilities.

For 2021, the state recognized 16 facilities with the “Gold Star” honor, which is an award for systems that have received the N.C. Area Wide Optimization Award for 10 or more consecutive years. Local recognition went to the city of Eden — Robert A. Harris Water Treatment Plant.

Awards are given each year to water systems that demonstrate outstanding turbidity removal, a key test of drinking water quality. Turbidity is a measure of the cloudiness or haziness of water caused by individual particles that can interfere with disinfection and provide a medium for microbial growth. Microbes are microscopic particles that occur naturally but can include harmful bacteria and viruses.

While all drinking water systems must meet strict state and federal drinking water standards, these systems met performance goals that are significantly more stringent than state and federal standards. In 2021, nearly 2.8 million North Carolina residents were served by these award-winning plants.

The local award winners for 2021 are: city of Asheboro — W.L. Brown Water Treatment Plant; city of Burlington — Ed Thomas Water Treatment Plant; city of Eden — Robert A. Harris Water Treatment Plant; city of High Point — Frank L. Ward Water Treatment Plant; Piedmont Triad Regional Water Authority — John F. Kime Water Treatment Plant; and town of Madison Water Treatment Plant.

Grants

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo announced that the department’s Economic Development Administration is awarding $3.1 million in grants to support business development and job growth in North Carolina communities impacted by the declining use of coal.

Gateway Research Park in Greensboro will receive a $2.1 million grant to expand a manufacturing facility in support of the growth of minority-owned businesses. The EDA investment will be matched with $750,000 in local funds and is expected to create 33 jobs, retain 25 jobs and generate $3.1 million in private investment, according to grantee estimates.

S.G. Atkins Community Development Corporation in Winston-Salem will receive a $1 million grant for expansion of the Enterprise Center, to support the development of additional food-based businesses. The EDA investment will be matched with $300,000 in local funds and is expected to create 50 jobs, retain 15 jobs and generate $680,000 in private investment, according to grantee estimates.

These projects were made possible by the regional planning efforts led by the Piedmont Triad Regional Council.

On the Move

Carolina Eye Associates, a medical and surgical eye care center headquartered in Southern Pines, has introduced to the practice oculoplastic surgeon Dr. Anthony Leonard

, a board-certified ophthalmologist specializing in eye and facial plastic surgery. Leonard joins CEA at its Greensboro and Winston-Salem offices.

Deno Adkins

has been named senior vice president of ambulatory and consumer services at Cone Health. Adkins joined Cone Health as an administrative fellow. Most recently, he served as vice president, ambulatory network. He led the team that opened Cone Health MedCenter Greensboro at Drawbridge Parkway. In less than eight months of operation, this newest MedCenter has exceeded its first-year business goals.

Klaussner Home Furnishings has hired

Joseph Rosenberg as executive vice president of sales and marketing and Amy Archer

as vice president of merchandising, domestic upholstery. Rosenberg began his career at Klaussner more than 30 years ago as a manufacturer’s representative. He moved to Lane Furniture in 2003 where he served as vice president of sales. Archer is recognized in the industry for her expertise in the merchandising and design space, most recently served as president of Creating Inspired Seating where she focused on upholstered product for domestic upholstery companies.

Truliant Federal Credit Union has promoted

Linell Johnson

to the role of senior vice president, controller. Previously, he was vice president, controller.

Westchester Country Day School welcomed 15 new faculty and staff members for the 2022-2023 school year:

Lindsey Carroll and Caroline Jennings, Lower School assistants for pre-K; Erin Eftink, Middle and Upper School social studies teacher; Joyce Hamilton, violin instructor; Ray Jones, Upper School English teacher; Abbey Lee, Lower School assistant for first and second grades; Lena Naff, athletic trainer; Angel Olvey, member of the food services staff; Fonda Quick, academic support inclusion teacher; Gwen Stencler, Middle and Upper School Spanish teacher; Jin Wang, Middle and Upper School Mandarin teacher; Ashleigh Welder, kindergarten teacher; Sabrina Winstead, Lower and Middle School counselor; Darlene Wyatt, first grade teacher; and Kathryn Yarbrough

, pre-K teacher.

Helps Education Fund, a nonprofit that provides evidence-based programs and services that are free or low-cost and meaningfully advance student learning, has named

William D. Gibson of Greensboro as executive director and chief operating officer. John Begeny,

the organization’s founder and current executive director, will move into a chief executive officer role. Gibson currently serves as the chief strategy officer and managing partner for Seattle-based Sustineri Group, a consulting firm that focuses on positive social change through social entrepreneurship and innovation.

Chris White

has been named the new fire chief for the city of Eden. He will be replacing Chief Todd Harden, who retired Sept. 1.