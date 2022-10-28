Business Milestones

Achievers

The North Carolina A&T Real Estate Foundation (The Foundation) has added four new members to its board of directors. The new members include Nakira Devon Carter, Americas Global Transition Senior Program Lead for Cushman & Wakefield; James Cox, chief executive officer for the Greensboro Housing Authority; Niketa Greene, diversity and inclusion director and interim chief inclusion officer for Cone Health; and Thomas E. Powers III, senior assistant city attorney for the city of Charlotte.

Judge Ed Wilson began his term as president of the North Carolina Conference of Superior Court Judges for 2022-2023 on Oct. 19. Wilson is the senior resident superior court judge for Caswell and Rockingham counties. The group is the statewide governing body for all superior court judges, both active and retired.

Wilson has served as a superior court judge since 2003. Prior to that he was in private practice in Eden with the firm of Maddrey Wilson Etringer and Smith.

Wilson is in his 21st year in the United States Army Reserve where his most recent assignment was teaching military and constitutional law at West Point.

Eastern Music Festival has welcomed the following individuals to its Board of Directors: Elizabeth Holleman, Katie Muhlenkamp, Dwyla Pearson and Cindy Wells.

In addition, serving members Ronnie Grabon, Jackie Humphrey, Don McMillion and Michael Norins have been elected to new three-year terms.

EMF’s Board of Directors is comprised of individuals from the music, medical, business, academic, legal and volunteer communities of the Triad.

The 61st season ended July 30. Planning is already underway for the 62nd season which will be June 24-July 29.

Announcements

A more than 1 million-square-foot facility for Ecolab is officially under construction at High Point North Industrial Center. On Oct. 19, a groundbreaking was held for the company’s new Customer Care Center, with company officials, elected officials, government officials, project partners and business leaders in attendance.

The new Ecolab Customer Care Center warehouse will be the largest distribution facility in the Ecolab supply chain.

Expected to be operational by the fourth quarter of 2023, the center will have a total footprint of 1,050,560 square feet within the site located on Sandy Ridge Road. PNK Group, an international developer whose portfolio currently includes 32 industrial parks, will complete the construction.

High Point Economic Development Corporation (High Point EDC) Director Sandy Dunbeck opened the ceremony with a warm welcome. Guilford County Commissioner Chairman Melvin “Skip” Alston provided remarks on the county’s enthusiasm for the project. High Point Mayor Jay Wagner then spoke and presented Ecolab with a city of High Point flag.

Ecolab is the first company to locate in the 550-acre High Point North Industrial Center. The site’s land has been assembled by D.H. Griffin over the last decade and is marketed by High Point EDC. The site will be developed in two phases; approximately 145 acres remain for development in Phase I.

Tanya McCrimmon held a ribbon cutting for her business, Beauty Embellished, at 126 W. Main St. in Gibsonville on Nov. 1.

A grand opening for the health and beauty spa is set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 5. Stop by for a chance to tour the space, win door prizes and giveaways, and enjoy refreshments.

Beauty Embellished is a minority-, women-owned business.

For information, call 336-948-6555.

Awards

Apple Rock, an innovator in the design and manufacture of trade show exhibits, branded environments and experiential marketing, recently announced that its trade show displays have been honored with three MarComm Awards from the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals.

Apple Rock received two platinum and one gold award for team achievement in trade show exhibit design. The design winners were custom-made trade show exhibits created for Salice America in Charlotte, Vecoplan in Archdale and Seko Dosing Systems Corporation USA in Tullytown, Pa. There were more than 6,000 entries from throughout the United States, Canada and 43 other countries, according to the MarComm website.

MarCom’s platinum award is presented to those entries judged to be among the most outstanding entries in the competition. Platinum winners are recognized for their excellence in terms of quality, creativity and resourcefulness. The gold award is presented to those entries judged to exceed the high standards of the industry norm.

Cone Health Medical Group has received three gold American Heart Association achievement awards in recognition for its efforts to reduce the risk of heart disease and stroke. Cone Health Medical Group is the collection of doctors and other providers working for Cone Health in area medical offices. The awards recognize the practices for using the latest research to improve high cholesterol, Type 2 diabetes and blood pressure management.

Matt Thiel, president of Signature Wealth Strategies High Point and senior wealth adviser, and his team were recently recognized for their community service-oriented culture.

The High Point branch was presented with the Signature Changemakers Award in recognition of their commitment to the community through their Signature Cares initiative.

“Signature Cares is a program Representative of our core values, which include a commitment to our faith, treating clients like family, and being fully invested in our local community,” says Thiel. “Through Signature Cares, we support a local community organization each quarter.”

That support has included partnering with the Greater High Point Food Alliance, High Point Schools Partnership and the Heroes Center to date in 2022. Thiel and team are finalizing their organizational partnership plans for the fourth quarter, which will include sponsoring a family in need during the Christmas season.

On the Move

High Point University’s list of global leaders in the Access to Innovators program is growing. HPU welcomed Johnny C. Taylor Jr.

, president and CEO of the Society for Human Resource Management, as HPU’s Human Capital Expert in Residence.

Tammy Geis

of Waxhaw recently joined Monarch as executive vice president and chief financial officer. Geis formerly served as chief operating officer of AccessOne MedCard. Geis will manage Monarch’s $92 million budget and work with current CFO Cindy Jones until her retirement in December. Jones has served at Monarch for more than 38 years.

Rockingham County Government has announced the internal promotion of

Todd Hurst

as the new county tax administrator. This promotion comes after his appointment as interim tax administrator in July of 2022.