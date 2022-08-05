Business Milestones

Achievers

Pine Hall Brick Company is celebrating its 100th anniversary with an employee luncheon, speeches by Steele family members and local and state dignitaries and the unsealing of a time capsule in an event today, Aug. 5, at Pine Hall Brick Company’s manufacturing facility in Madison.

The company had its beginnings when Flake Steele bought Consolidated Brick Company in Pine Hall and hundreds of acres of land that contained Triassic shale. On Aug. 7, 1922, Pine Hall Brick Company was founded and later that year, began production in seven ‘beehive’ kilns making brick and clay pipe.

Walt Steele, who is the latest Steele family member to lead Pine Hall Brick Company as president and chief executive officer, said the company’s success has come because of the dedication of the employees, the hard work of its customers and the durability and aesthetic beauty of the products.

* * * *

The North Carolina State Board of Certified Public Accountant Examiners approved 100 individuals for North Carolina CPA licensure on July 25.

Local individuals included: Katherine Elizabeth Bagley of High Point; Monica E. Bogle of Kernersville; Alexander Joseph Gibbons, John David Harsh and Brooke Shannon Van Fossan, all of Greensboro; Taylor Marie Queen of Burlington; and Ayesha Zeb of Archdale.

Also, the board has announced that 45 North Carolina candidates passed the Uniform CPA Examination in June. Local individuals included: Kelsey Clark Chamberlin and Meredith Emily Smith, both of Greensboro; Brianna Joyce Cardwell of Madison; and Christian Samuel Kasai of Stokesdale.

* * * *

SmartAsset’s second annual study on the fastest-growing financial advisor firms included Smith, Salley & Associates and Salem Investment Counselors. Both ranked among the 35 fastest-growing financial advisor firms nationwide.

* * * *

Ellis & Winters partner Alex Hagan was recently selected as treasurer-elect to the International Association of Defense Counsel’s board of directors. Firm partner Andrew Chamberlin is now the immediate past president of the IADC after completing his term as the organization’s president.

The induction took place in Berlin, Germany on July 14 at IADC’s 2022 annual meeting. Hagan previously held the role as president for the IADC Foundation for the 2021-2022 term.

* * * *

Guilford County EMS graduated the members of their first-ever Emergency Medical Technician Academy Class on July 29. Graduates included: Nathan Acain, Amber Cooper, Beth Harris, Jada Jones, Stephen Remole, Jaquan Roper and Natalie Shaver.

As members of the inaugural EMT LAUNCHPAD, these new employees hold full-time, benefitted positions while they train for an EMT certification. All previous Guilford County EMS hiring processes have only been open to providers with a current EMT or paramedic certification. The seven graduates were selected from more than 400 applications. Throughout the four month program, EMT LAUNCHPAD students received both classroom and real-world instruction. The graduates will soon partner with current Guilford County EMS providers to work on ambulances deployed throughout the county.

GCEMS recently closed the application process for a second EMT LAUNCHPAD cohort, expected to begin in September 2022. The current process received 180 applications, and the service intends to expand the second class to 12 students. Guilford County EMS runs approximately 85,000 calls annually and staffs an average of 23 ambulances and eight Quick Response Vehicles per day. They currently employ 270 certified EMTs and paramedics, both full-time and hourly.

* * * *

Sixty-seven hospitals in North Carolina are among the 2,600 nationwide that participate in the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines initiative to improve outcomes for Americans who experience heart disease or stroke.

Local hospitals included: Annie Penn Hospital, Cone Health, Cone Health – Alamance Regional, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center and Wesley Long Hospital.

For information, visit www.heart.org/en/professional/quality-improvement/.

* * * *

Christine Moore, operations manager for Guilford Metro 911, graduated from the Certified Public-Safety Executive Program through the Association of Public-Safety Communications Professionals International.

Drawing on resources from leadership professionals and distinguished academic sources, the program allows participants to explore topics that include management versus leadership, models/theories of leadership, leadership styles, public safety leadership issues and executing and managing change.

The program consists of two, 12-week online courses and a 10-day capstone seminar at APCO headquarters in Daytona Beach, Fla.

Announcements

The Abbey Taphouse at 310 E. Sycamore St., Suite A in Greensboro will hold a grand opening from noon to 11 p.m. Aug. 6.

The event will feature food trucks, a flower vendor, an ice cream sandwich vendor, ice cream floats with drinks from the tap, live music, free swag and more.

Besides beer, the business offers a curated selection of craft wine, cider, seltzer, non-alcoholic options and more.

Owners are couples Abby and William Clayton and Abigail and Daniel Davidson.

For information, visit www.theabbeytaphouse.com.

* * * *

With its headquarters in Greensboro, Market America Worldwide — SHOP.COM is celebrating its 30th anniversary at its annual International Convention Aug. 11-14 at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Featuring the first ever “The World of Market America,” the “size and capability of the structures and displays will have to be seen—and tested out—to be believed.”

For information and tickets, text SHOP to 79385.

* * * *

The Needham Group, a Greensboro-based insurance agency founded by Richard Needham, has affiliated with Leavitt Group. Leavitt Group is a network of insurance brokers “whose collective national strength allows members to provide a broader array of resources to their clients.”

Along with this affiliation, the agency is changing their name to Leavitt Group Piedmont to reflect their partnership with Leavitt while still representing their local roots and presence.

Awards

Cynthia Carlton Thompson received the Hartman/Dennis Service to Education Award on July 27 during the 98th Graphic Communications Education Association Conference, hosted by Appalachian State University.

This award was established by the association to give recognition to graphic and print educators.

Thompson becomes the first African American to receive this distinguished honor. Thompson served as the past chairwoman of the department of graphic communication systems and technological studies at N.C. A&T where she trained students in print production and graphic design. Thompson was also the first African American to serve as president of the association.

The award was presented by John Craft, Appalachian State University conference host.

On the Move

High Point University recently welcomed several new team members: Trudy Carrion, digital concierge; Meredith Cummings and Angel Hicks, administrative assistants; Cierra Davis and Jonathan Whitfield, admissions counselors; Katie Goldsmith, clinical counselor; Lauryn Heilig, counselor; Lovelle McMichael, assistant director of community engagement; Madison Pollard, learning excellence specialist; and Alexander McWhirt, regional admissions counselor.

The Randolph Community College Board of Trustees have chosen Vice President of Workforce Development and Continuing Education Elbert Lassiter as acting president for the college while the search for a permanent president is underway. Lassiter is a regional supervisor with officials for the North State Association where he oversees the recruiting and training of football officials for more than 80 high schools in a 16-county area.

Jeremy Bennett has been named GTCC’s new associate vice president of instruction. For the past five years, Bennett has served as the academic dean for human services and public safety at GTCC.

The City of Greensboro has hired LaToya Caesar-Crawford as its first intergovernmental relations manager. Caesar-Crawford comes to the city after serving as the principal of Greensboro College Middle College.

Towne Insurance Agency has announced the addition of Stan Park as executive vice president and director of business development and strategic acquisitions. He will be based out of the Greensboro office.

The Center for Creative Leadership has appointed Deirdre G. Robinson as its chief human resources officer. Robinson will serve as a member of the executive team and will report to CCL’s CEO, Scott Bohannon.

Truliant Federal Credit Union has promoted Tricia Beeker to the role of vice president of marketing.