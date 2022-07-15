Business Milestones

Achievers

The Rev. Preston Davis, minister to High Point University, was featured on the Means of Grace podcast, discussing the rise of fear and anxiety in young adults and how the chapel community’s ministry on HPU’s campus addresses it. Rev. Davis shared his doctoral research on the episode.

Means of Grace is a podcast from the Western North Carolina Conference of the United Methodist Church. The goal of the podcast is to equip church leaders through expertise and examples.

* * * *

Frederick Schneid, Herman and Louise Smith Professor of History and chairman of High Point University’s department of history, recently led two seminars during The Summer Seminar in Military History, co-hosted by the National World War II Museum’s Institute for the Study of War and Democracy in New Orleans and the Society for Military History.

Schneid was invited to speak on the nature of war and warfare in the 19th century and on pedagogy. In addition to the seminars, he participated in the battlefield staff ride at Chalmette Battlefield, which is where the Battle of New Orleans was fought on Jan. 8, 1815.

* * * *

N.C. A&T alumna Nasya Blackwell has been chosen to participate in the 2022 Princeton in Africa program as a Fellow with Emerging Public Leaders in Accra, Ghana for 2022-2023 – the first in the university’s history.

Additionally, Blackwell is the only historically Black college or university graduate in this year’s 27-member cohort.

Blackwell, of Washington, D.C., graduated cum laude in May 2020 with a B.A. in political science and B.A. in English with a minor in Spanish and was a member of the Blue and Gold Marching Machine.

A semifinalist in the 2021-22 Fulbright Program grant cycle, Blackwell completed the intensive Spanish language and culture program at Veritas Universidad in San Jose, Costa Rica as a Benjamin A. Gilman Scholar in 2019.

Blackwell also completed the ISEP Global Engagement program at the University of Ghana in Accra. She served as an official representative of the Department of State and Meridian International during the 2018 U.S. Congress-Republic of Korea National Assembly Exchange Program in Seoul, South Korea.

Blackwell works for the U.S. House of Representatives as a constituent liaison in the office of Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes-Norton.

* * * *

Ten Brooks Pierce attorneys have been honored by the North Carolina Supreme Court for providing 50 or more hours of pro bono legal services in 2021. Daniel Adams, Jamey Lowdermilk, Kim Marston, Tanisha Palvia, Mark Prak, Will Quick, Kasi Robinson, Sarah Saint, Will Walker and Katie Wong were among 546 attorneys statewide named to the 2021 North Carolina Pro Bono Honor Society.

* * * *

Cone Health has been named to the 2022 Fortune/Merative 15 Top Health Systems list. This honor recognizes Cone Health as one of the top performing health systems in the U.S. The annual list was published by Fortune. No other North Carolina systems are on the list.

According to Merative’s 2022 Top 15 Health System study, patients cared for by the 15 health systems on this list are 14% less likely to die, 9% less likely to have a complication and 4.7% less likely to get an infection while in the hospital. They are likely to go home sooner and are less likely to return to the hospital within 30-days. Patient experience and efficiency are two other facets of this award.

For information, visit www.100tophospitals.com.

Announcements

Central Carolina Surgery, the only general surgery practice in Greensboro, with additional locations in Burlington and Asheboro, became part of Duke Health, effective July 1.

“We are pleased to affiliate with Duke Health as we enter this next chapter in our practice,” said Dr. Matthew Tsuei, president of CCS. “Since 1999, we have delivered top quality surgical care to the patients in central North Carolina. This affiliation strengthens the practice by providing a robust support infrastructure, which will allow us to continue caring for this community for many years to come.”

For information, visit https://centralcarolinasurgery.com/.

Awards

Some of the Piedmont Triad region’s most successful individuals and organizations working in the biosciences have been honored with Excellence Awards.

The awards were given at Triad BioNight, a celebration of the region’s life sciences community organized by the Piedmont Triad Office of the North Carolina Biotechnology Center. Close to 400 people attended the networking and awards event June 23 at the Qubein Arena and Conference Center at High Point University in High Point.

The recipients were chosen by a 12-member independent awards committee after nominations were solicited from the Triad region’s bioscience community.

The following individuals and organizations won awards:

Academic Development Excellence Award: Terry G. Howerton, Atkins Academic & Technology High School

Biotechnology Community Leadership Excellence Award: Nancy V. Johnston, North Carolina Biotechnology Center

Biotechnology Support/Service Excellence Award: The Joint School of Nanoscience and Nanoengineering’s Institute for Research Technologies

Entrepreneurial Excellence Award: Jerry Barker and Doug Drabble of Novex Innovations

Research and Development Excellence Award: The Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine’s NASA Vascular Team

NC Bioneer (statewide winner): Plakous Therapeutics

Grants

High Point University’s Scott MacLeod, associate professor of music, received a grant from the U.S. Consulate in Marseille, France, to perform and teach in June. While there, he engaged in cultural exchanges and performed a concert titled “Musique pour l’Océan: Music for the Ocean.” The program included a variety of songs inspired by the oceans and highlighted climate change awareness. MacLeod selected pianist Anja Arka, soprano Lorena Guillén, and electric bassist and contributing composer Alejandro Rutty to perform with him in France. The concert included the world premiere of Rutty’s piece “Because the Oceans,” which was paired with an original video created by HPU’s Brad Lambert, associate professor of media production.

While in France, MacLeod led two workshops at disadvantaged schools in Marseille, performed a recital at the Carmago Foundation in Cassis and taught a masterclass for apprentice artists at the Nice Opera House. MacLeod’s itinerary concluded with a concert in Monaco for His Serene Highness Prince Albert II and invited guests.

Honors

Staten Island Sports Hall of Fame President Anthony Santo has announced the names of the recently selected inductees that make up the class of 2022. James Sparrow was among the seven individuals to be enshrined.

Sparrow set basketball scoring records at McKee High School, where he was the first 1,000-point scorer; at Laurinburg (N.C.) Institute, where he broke Hall of Famer Charlie Scott’s records; and at N.C. A&T, where he led the Aggies to four regular season and conference tournament titles, and left as the school’s all-time leading scorer.

Sparrow played at A&T from 1975-1978.

Sparrow’s induction ceremony will be held Nov. 18 in Staten Island, N.Y.

Military

The Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS North Carolina (SSN 777) conducted a change of command ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, June 28.

Cmdr. Tad Robbins, from Brazil, Ind., relieved Cmdr. Michael Fisher, from Sterling Heights, Mich. as commanding officer during the ceremony, which was held on the deck of the North Carolina.

Under Fisher’s leadership, North Carolina successfully executed back-to-back Western Pacific deployments in the U.S. 7th and 3rd Fleet areas of operations.

On the Move

Nicholle Stone, who has worked in the instructional design and development field for 25 years, has been named the eLearning director of GTCC.

Two attorneys motivated to help law students achieve their professional goals are the newest additions to Elon University School of Law’s Office of Career and Student Development. Krista Contino Saumby and Alicia Mills started their roles in June as associate director of career development and assistant director of career development, respectively. Together, the pair will work with Elon Law students to prepare for success in the legal profession through mentoring, resume and cover letter reviews, and mock interviews, among other activities.

Visit High Point has hired Dana East to the position of events development manager and Haley Overturf as a branding content coordinator. East will help strategize, implement and measure performance relevant to growth and activation of spectator events, festivals and youth and amateur sports. Overturf will produce content for a variety of audiences in multiple markets. This expansion is intended to enhance the organization’s ability to accomplish long term strategies in the city’s tourism master plan, which can be viewed at https://visithighpoint.com/strategic-plan/.

Attorney Adam Marshall has been named a partner at Law Firm Carolinas, which has six offices throughout North and South Carolina. His practice includes community association (HOA and condo) law as well as land use, zoning and planning issues before the board of adjustment and zoning. Commission.