Business Milestones

Achievers
Beth Langley, a partner with Brooks Pierce, has been named to North Carolina Lawyers Weekly’s inaugural “Power List” for employment law.
* * * *
Frederick Schneid, chair of High Point University's department of history, will serve as the Charles Boal Ewing Chairman in Military History at the United States Military Academy for the 2023-2024 academic year. Schneid was chosen as the endowed visiting chairman for the West Point Department of History. During his time there, he’ll teach a general course in military history, direct a two-semester history senior seminar and offer a course on Napoleon.
* * * *
Amanda Allen, assistant professor of history at High Point University, presented her research paper, "'Note the Craft of a Bawd’: the Negative Portrayal of Catholic Women in Beware the Cat (ca. 1561)” at the North American Conference on British Studies in November. Her paper analyzed three female characters in political power featured in the Elizabethan Protestant propaganda novel, “Beware the Cat.” The paper was featured on the “Monarchy, Memory, and Gendered Tropes in Tudor and Stuart England” panel, which focused on the ways in which power and gender were being addressed and answered in late 16th- and early 17th-century England.
The North American Conference on British Studies is the largest British history conference in the United States. Allen serves as an executive councilor for the Southern Conference on British Studies, which co-sponsored this year’s NACBS.
* * * *
Twenty-seven teachers from North Carolina, including Keichelle Joyce of Asheboro City Schools and Minh McNicholas of Guilford County Schools, have been selected as finalists for the North Carolina Center for the Advancement of Teaching 2022 Prudential NC Beginning Teacher of the Year Award in honor of their dedication, innovation and ability to inspire students to achieve.
One of the finalists will be named the NCCAT 2022 Prudential NC Beginning Teacher of the Year. The award is will be presented Feb. 17 at the Bardo Center at Western Carolina University.
* * * *
The city of Greensboro scored a perfect 100 points in the latest listing of the Human Rights Campaign’s Municipal Equality Index. The score ranks Greensboro first among all cities in North Carolina, tied with Chapel Hill and Durham. Winston-Salem scored 87 points. This marks the first time Greensboro has recorded a perfect score and the seventh consecutive year it ranked first or second among North Carolina cities.
The MEI examines the laws, policies and services of municipalities and rates them on the basis of their inclusivity of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people who live and work in the city. Among the index categories where Greensboro scored highest were in municipal services, law enforcement and the city’s relationship with the LGBT community.
The annual MEI is produced by the Human Rights Campaign, which represents more than 1.5 million members and supporters of LGBT equality in the United States. The MEI listing is available at https://reports.hrc.org/municipal-equality-index-2021.
Announcements
The Cone Health Board of Trustees has added four new members and elevated others to leadership positions. The new members create the most diverse board in Cone Health’s history.
The 14-member Cone Health Board of Trustees provides guidance and direction for the Greensboro-based health network. Its decisions impact the types of health care services that will be available and where and how community members will access them.
The four new board members are: Dr. Ashley Brandon, a urologist with Cone Health Medical Group/Alliance Urology of Burlington; Maria Gonzalez, ClubFitness Greensboro CEO; Arthur Samet, CEO and chairman of Samet Corporation since 2000; and Dr. Vernon Stringer, a founding partner of Piedmont Healthcare for Women, P.A., Central Carolina Obstetrics and Gynecology Division in Greensboro.
The board also has new leadership.
Mae Douglas is the 10th leader of the board. Douglas is a retired corporate executive involved in community service and philanthropy.
Dr. James Maxwell was elected vice chairman. He is the retired president of Greensboro Radiology.
* * * *
North Carolina Secretary of State Elaine F. Marshall and Truliant Federal Credit Union recently announced that Truliant has become the first North Carolina-based financial institution to complete a fully digital and fully remote electronic mortgage closing, or eClosing. The transaction included a paperless mortgage eClosing and also used the state’s temporary Emergency Video Notarization law.
It was the first North Carolina eClosing in which the buyer, notary and attorney were each in different physical locations. Previously, N.C. notaries were required to provide final “wet ink” signatures in person with homebuyers. A King homebuyer completed the eClosing with Truliant in Winston-Salem and a notary in Charlotte using the state’s Emergency Video Notarization law. The electronically notarized documents were accepted by the Stokes County Register of Deeds.
North Carolina adopted the temporary Emergency Video Notarization law in 2020 in response to the coronavirus pandemic, which enabled remote online notarization. Previously, eNotaries were required to be physically present when eClosing documents were signed. The state has not enacted a permanent RON law, but one is currently under consideration by the General Assembly.
In 2020, Truliant became the second North Carolina-based financial institution to offer a fully electronic mortgage closing process. Electronic closings - from mortgage applications to closing - significantly shorten the length of the mortgage process. No paper is exchanged throughout the process. The closing in this instance took 27 minutes from start to finish.
Beth Eller, vice president of Truliant Mortgage Services and a member of the N.C. Secretary of State’s 2021 eMortgage Closing Advisory Committee, oversaw the fully remote eClosing at Truliant. Eller launched Truliant’s eClosings program in 2020.
To view a video about North Carolina’s Electronic Mortgage Closing Initiative, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dufVIIB1jE4.
On the Move
- Luke Bierman, dean of Elon University School of Law and a professor of law, will conclude his service to the university on Dec. 31. Alan Woodlief Jr. has been appointed interim dean of Elon Law. The longtime legal educator and a founding administrator and faculty member of Elon's law school will serve from Jan. 1-May 31 as the university conducts a national search for its fourth dean.
- R. Ross Harris, vice president, marketing and communications at the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro, has plans to retire at the end of this year.
