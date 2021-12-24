Business Milestones

The MEI examines the laws, policies and services of municipalities and rates them on the basis of their inclusivity of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people who live and work in the city. Among the index categories where Greensboro scored highest were in municipal services, law enforcement and the city’s relationship with the LGBT community.

The annual MEI is produced by the Human Rights Campaign, which represents more than 1.5 million members and supporters of LGBT equality in the United States. The MEI listing is available at https://reports.hrc.org/municipal-equality-index-2021.

Announcements

The Cone Health Board of Trustees has added four new members and elevated others to leadership positions. The new members create the most diverse board in Cone Health’s history.

The 14-member Cone Health Board of Trustees provides guidance and direction for the Greensboro-based health network. Its decisions impact the types of health care services that will be available and where and how community members will access them.