Business Milestones

On the Move

Elon Law has welcomed two new staff members in recent weeks as it commemorates its 15th anniversary year. Lauren Saul Carriker joins the Elon Law community as assistant director for the Office of Admissions while Haley Mendola returns to her law school alma mater (2018) as an academic and bar support specialist in the Office of Academic Success.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina has named Santiago Estrada as senior vice president, chief legal officer and corporate secretary, and Dr. Roberta Capp as its next chief medical officer. Dr. Von Nguyen is set to leave his position as senior vice president and chief medical officer Oct. 1.

Brooks Pierce has announced that Tanisha Palvia, Natalie Sanders, Anna Tison, Elizabeth Troutman and Matt Tynan have been named partners in the firm. A former Manhattan Assistant District Attorney, Palvia represents individuals and organizations facing governmental investigations and white-collar criminal charges. Sanders advises clients on how to remain compliant with state and federal regulations and how to best position themselves against future litigation as they navigate the complexities of employment-related tasks. Tison represents owners, developers, investors and lenders with the acquisition, disposition and leasing of commercial real estate. Troutman advises public school boards of education, private educational institutions, colleges and universities on a wide range of education issues and litigates on their behalf in state and federal courts. Tynan focuses his practice on business litigation and environmental law, advising clients on a diverse range of energy law issues and environmental regulatory matters.