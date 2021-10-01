Business Milestones

Achievers
The North Carolina State Board of Certified Public Accountant Examiners approved 44 individuals, including Allea Lea Roach of Elon and Irish Irena Thurston of Greensboro, for North Carolina CPA licensure on Sept. 20.
Debra Barksdale, dean of the UNCG School of Nursing, co-authored an article that was published in the Journal of Cardiac Failure. Her article is “Early Identification of Patients at Risk for Incident Heart Failure With Preserved Ejection Fraction: Novel Approach to Echocardiographic Trends.”
Francisca Okafor, a doctoral student in UNCG’s adult-gerontological primary care nurse practitioner concentration, was one of five nursing students from across the country who received a 2021 National League for Nursing-Home Instead Scholarship in geriatric nursing education.
UNCG’s college of visual and performing arts has announced the following:
Mark Engebretsen, professor of composition and electronic music, and Alejandro Rutty, professor of composition, composed music that was performed in a concert by the Hypercube Ensemble in June. The performance also included music by UNCG graduates Treya Nash and Linhuen Sirvent and is the culmination of a CVPA Dean’s Research/Creative Initiative Grant.
Jill Green, professor emerita of dance, was honored by Dance Science and Somatics Educators for exceptional contributions to the field of dance science and somatics by educating and inspiring dancers and teachers. Green was also the keynote speaker at the virtual Brazilian Conference, Somatics and Dance: Epistemologies of Somatic Movement.
Jenipher Smith of Fairytale Journeys Travel is a recent graduate of the College of Disney Knowledge, meaning Smith has attained a special knowledge of the Disneyland Resort, Walt Disney World Resort, Disney Cruise Line, Adventures by Disney, and Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa.
Zack Matheny, the president and CEO of Downtown Greensboro, has been elected as president of the North Carolina Downtown Development Association Board of Directors.
Matheny was elected to a three-year term on the NCDDA board.
Announcements
Transform GSO will hold a grand opening of its second co-working location in downtown Greensboro and its new private event space, Elm & Bain, from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, at 111 Bain St. in Greensboro.
Visitors will meet the Transform team and supporters, learn about the co-working community, tour the space and enjoy food and drink.
For information, visit tinyurl.com/zzz33nw5.
UNCG’s Committee on Honorary Degrees is accepting nominations for honorary degrees through Oct. 15.
Honorary degrees are awarded in order to:
Recognize individuals who demonstrate extraordinary achievement over their entire scholarly or artistic careers or who have performed distinguished public service in their lifetime.
Recognize excellence in the scholarly fields of degrees awarded by UNCG as well as those that exemplify the history and mission of UNCG.
Honor those individuals whose lives and achievements are consistent with the qualities and values espoused by UNCG in order to provide examples of UNCG’s aspirations for its graduates.
Elevate the visibility and reputation of UNCG by honoring those individuals who are widely known and regarded in their field or in society as a whole.
The person selected may be distinguished in any number of areas: Humanities, sciences, arts, public service and education, to name a few.
To nominate someone, visit tinyurl.com/pn5mpfjf. For information, email Jenny Johnson at jennyjojohnson@uncg.edu.
Awards
Dr. Patrick Wright was honored as the first recipient of the Bill Bowman Life of Service Award. Wright received the honor during the second Cone Health Physician Awards on Sept. 23.
The Bill Bowman Life of Service Award is named for the late general surgeon who also served as an executive at Cone Health. While other awards presented on Sept. 23 were selected by the entire medical staff, the recipient of this lifetime achievement award was selected by the Cone Health Physician Awards Committee.
Wright was honored for his work at Cone Health, including serving as medical director of Cone Health’s Mobile Medicine program and helping to create the hospital system’s monoclonal antibody infusion center, which offers accessible care to patients battling COVID-19, preventing hospitalizations and death.
A total of 162 physicians and advanced practice providers nominated their peers in the following categories:
Hospitalist of the Year: Dr. Jeffrey McClung
Best Consulting Physician: Dr. Robert Buccini
Innovations in Clinical Care: Dr. Murali Ramaswamy
Excellence in Quality and Safety: Dr. Edmond Fitzgerald
Advanced Practice Provider of the Year: Lindsey Causey, advanced practice registered nurse
Physician of the Year: Dr. Courage Emokpae, hospitalist (Annie Penn); Dr. Jonathan Williams, emergency medicine (Alamance Regional); Dr. Ripudeep Rai, hospitalist (Wesley Long); and Dr. David Joslin, anesthesiology (Moses H. Cone).
On the Move
Elon Law has welcomed two new staff members in recent weeks as it commemorates its 15th anniversary year. Lauren Saul Carriker joins the Elon Law community as assistant director for the Office of Admissions while Haley Mendola returns to her law school alma mater (2018) as an academic and bar support specialist in the Office of Academic Success.
Morgan Camp has joined the staff at Evergreens Lifestyle Center as an activities assistant.
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina has named Santiago Estrada as senior vice president, chief legal officer and corporate secretary, and Dr. Roberta Capp as its next chief medical officer. Dr. Von Nguyen is set to leave his position as senior vice president and chief medical officer Oct. 1.
Brooks Pierce has announced that Tanisha Palvia, Natalie Sanders, Anna Tison, Elizabeth Troutman and Matt Tynan have been named partners in the firm. A former Manhattan Assistant District Attorney, Palvia represents individuals and organizations facing governmental investigations and white-collar criminal charges. Sanders advises clients on how to remain compliant with state and federal regulations and how to best position themselves against future litigation as they navigate the complexities of employment-related tasks. Tison represents owners, developers, investors and lenders with the acquisition, disposition and leasing of commercial real estate. Troutman advises public school boards of education, private educational institutions, colleges and universities on a wide range of education issues and litigates on their behalf in state and federal courts. Tynan focuses his practice on business litigation and environmental law, advising clients on a diverse range of energy law issues and environmental regulatory matters.
Westchester Country Day School welcomed 11 new faculty and staff members for the 2021-2022 school year: Chip Bristol, middle school language arts and literature teacher; Bright Carter, upper school history teacher; Jennifer Conrad, director of health services; Teresa Denmark, middle school technology teacher; Andy DiMattia, upper school mathematics teacher; Lynn Dodge, academic support specialist; Michelle Elliott-Stanback, after-school staff; Lauren Ingold, lower school assistant and before-school director; Debb Saie, receptionist; Vanessa Sullens, middle school history and literature teacher; and Meredith Turner, middle school language arts, literature and science teacher.
The University of Arkansas at Little Rock William H. Bowen School of Law has welcomed its first-year students entering law school during the 2021-22 school year. Nicholas Sissel of High Point is one of about 165 new students at Bowen.
