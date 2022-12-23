Business Milestones

Achievers

Rodney Dawson and Eric Townsend are the newest board members of The Enrichment Fund for Guilford County Schools.

Dawson is with the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

Townsend is assistant vice president for academic communications and director of law school communications at Elon University.

The Enrichment Fund provides financial support to enhance the educational programs of Guilford County Schools, aid students needing financial assistance with enrichment opportunities, and encourage and reward creativity, innovation and outstanding teaching.

* * * *

Ward Black Law has been named to U.S. News and World Report’s “Best Law Firms” for 2023. This is the 14th consecutive year that Ward Black Law has been selected. The firm has 25 people.

Janet Ward Black, a NC State Bar’s Distinguished Service Award recipient, is the founder of Ward Black Law, one of the largest woman-owned law firms in North Carolina.

Awards

Allen Tate Companies President and CEO Pat Riley has been inducted into the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, one of the highest civilian honors bestowed by the governor of North Carolina.

The Order of the Long Leaf Pine, created in 1964, is reserved for individuals who have made significant contributions to the state and their communities through exemplary service and exceptional accomplishments.

Riley has led the Allen Tate Companies since 1992 and has helped grow it from three local offices to a full-service homeownership company with 70 offices across a seven-region footprint in North and South Carolina. In 2022, Riley led the company’s largest acquisition of Beverly-Hanks Real Estate, with 18 offices in the Asheville/Mountain region. The company is on track to report more than 20,000 closed sales transactions totaling $8.5 billion for 2022. Along with its partner Howard Hanna Real Estate, the company is the No. 1 independent real estate company in the country.

The late H. Allen Tate Jr. was also inducted into the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, in November 2008.

* * * *

The Greensboro Regional Realtors Association honored several local Realtors and Realtor associates during its annual awards ceremony luncheon on Dec. 6.

GRRA Fellows Award: Mary Beth Powell, RE/MAX Realty Consultants & Scott Thompson, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Yost & Little Realty. Honors outstanding GRRA members who have contributed consistent and outstanding service to the association since becoming a member.

Realtor Committee Member of the Year Award: Kris Cayton, a New Dawn Realty. Goes to a member who has demonstrated “initiative, enthusiasm and originality” and has put in extra hours of work in committee endeavors.

GRRA Associate of the Year: Tyler Kastl, Marathon Moving Company. The award is presented to an associate member who has made outstanding volunteer contributions to GRRA.

GRRA Hall of Fame: Barbara Mann, RE/MAX Realty Consultants. Honors outstanding Realtors or lenders within the industry and association who have contributed consistent and outstanding service to the profession in the areas of development, environment or government and/or leadership which have an enduring effect upon the real estate profession.

Jack H. Brown Memorial Award: Kathleen Sullivan, RE/MAX Realty Consultants. Recognizes a member whose unselfish participation and efforts in non-industry activities have been exemplary in charitable, civic, religious, educational or political affairs. Recipient is also someone who has had a strong influence in the enhancements of the arts, athletics or recreation for the benefit of the public.

Elaine H. Ernest Visionary Leadership Award: Piedmont Triad Partnership. Honors a person from the Greensboro Regional Realtors Association or the community-at-large whose ideas, research, actions and leadership have created a positive impact on the Guilford County development community and the community-at-large.

William D. Seawell Sr. and Jr. Award: Chester Brown III, Brown Investment Properties. Recognizes an outstanding Realtor member’s efforts in the area of fair housing.

GRRA Public Service Award: Winston McGregor, Guilford County Board of Education/at-Large. Honors a public servant who has contributed consistent and outstanding service to the realtor industry.

Ronald J. Smith President’s Award: Scott Thompson, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Yost & Little Realty. The current GRRA President selects this award that recognizes a member who has given countless volunteer hours of enthusiastic service to the membership of the association.

Realtor of the Year Award: Ray Alexander III, Coldwell Banker Advantage. Recognizes an outstanding Realtor member of the GGRA who has had significant accomplishments in Realtor association activities (local, state and national) and/or civic activities.

GRRA Rising Star awards: Kristin Dayvault, NextHome Triad Realty; Jennifer Dorsey, Wilkinson Triad Realty; Ashley Lewis, Dream Builders Realty; Robin Minter, Allen Tate Realty; Aleka DeGraaf, EPOC Property Management; and Hillary Meredith, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. Recognizes a Realtor in GRRA who has been a Realtor for five years or less and who has provided exemplary service to the local, state and national associations and exhibits leadership potential.

* * * *

For the second year in a row, Visit High Point was recognized by the North Carolina Travel Industry Association during the 2022 Tourism Marketing Achievement Awards held in Charlotte.

Visit High Point was selected for the Platinum Community Stakeholder award based on their communications to educate the community at large. Focused messaging communicates the impact the visitor economy has to enhance High Point’s vitality as an attractive visitor destination and great place to live for residence.

* * * *

Truliant Federal Credit Union has been recognized as a finalist in the 2022 Healthiest Employers of the Triad, an awards program created to honor organizations that prioritize the well-being of their employee population.

Truliant’s branch and facilities network includes locations in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

Award applicants were evaluated across six key categories: Culture and leadership, foundational components, strategic planning, communication and marketing, programming and interventions, and reporting and analytics. The survey is scored and powered by Springbuk, a health intelligence platform that simplifies data-driven decision-making with an intuitive user experience, predictive modeling and curated action steps.

On the Move

Rockingham County Schools has hired Nina Walls as the district’s new director of career and technical education/ innovation.

After conducting a competitive, national search and extensive interview process, Greensboro City Manager Taiwo Jaiyeoba announced Assistant Chief John Thompson will serve as the next Greensboro Police Chief. Thompson, succeeds Brian James who retired in April 2022.

Thanena Wilson has accepted the position of community development director with the City of High Point and will be responsible for the administration of the city’s federal block grant programs, state and local funding and local code enforcement.

Dominique Harrison, director of undergraduate recruitment and admissions at Norfolk State University since February 2020, has been named director of undergraduate admissions at N.C. A&T.

Truliant Federal Credit Union has promoted Beth Eller to the newly created role of senior vice president of mortgage lending. Eller serves on the N.C. Secretary of State’s mortgage e-closing advisory committee.