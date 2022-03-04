Business Milestones

The Milken Family Foundation bestows the award annually to recognize exceptional early-to-mid-career education professionals. Candidates for the award are identified through a confidential selection process and then reviewed by panels appointed by state departments of education. Those most exceptional are recommended for the award, with final approval by the foundation.

Scarbro has been a member of the Page faculty for the last 15 years after earning a bachelor’s degree in secondary education from Ohio University. He was awarded Rookie Teacher of the Year in 2006.

* * * *

The University of Montevallo National Alumni Association awarded the 2022 Nathalie Molton Gibbons Young Achiever’s Award to 2009 UM graduate Marvin J. Price at its homecoming awards luncheon on Feb. 26.

The award is given annually to an alum who is 35 or younger and whose career and community contributions have reflected positively at the local, state or national level.

Price, a Birmingham, Ala., native, is the executive vice president of economic development at the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce.

On the Move