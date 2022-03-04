Business Milestones

Achievers
Gov. Roy Cooper has appointed Warren E. Milteer Jr. of Burlington to the Historic Bath Commission as a member at large. Milteer, an assistant professor of history at UNCG, has published multiple historical texts.
Cooper has nominated John D. White II of Greensboro to the North Carolina Oil and Gas Commission as a representative of a publicly traded natural gas company. White is the chief state and local government affairs manager for Dominion Energy.
Also, Cooper has nominated Faylene W. Whitaker of Climax to the North Carolina State Board of Agriculture as a representative of a nursery business. Whitaker is a partner of Whitaker Farms which she and her husband started in 1975. Today, her family farms more than 1,000 acres of land, where they grow tobacco, grains, fruits and vegetables. Whitaker was originally appointed to the board in 2016 and this nomination is for her second term.
Announcements
A new dental practice, Pleasant Dental, opened Feb. 28 near Sprouts Farmers Market at 3363 Battleground Ave. in Greensboro. Dr. Jay Shah will serve as primary dentist. Appointments, including Fridays, for new patients and same-day emergency patients are now available.
For information, call 336-933-1241 or email info@pleasantdentalgreensboro.com.
The Guilford Merchants Association has announced the 2022 board of directors. Clarence McDonald of Wells Fargo will serve as chairman. Additional members of the executive committee include: Vice Chairman Richard Beard, Schulman & Beard; Treasurer David Parrish, New Page Capital; Immediate Past Chairman Ford Bowers, Truist; Past Chairman Nathan Duggins, Tuggle Duggins P.A.; and President and CEO Mark Prince, GMA.
Board of directors members: Scott Baker, TowneBank; Tara Burgio-Wheelihan, ATI Decorative Laminates; Chris Dudley, High Point University; Tammy Hellner, Kontoor Brands; Jim Himes Jr., WGHP/Fox 8; Brian James, Greensboro Police Department; Mary McElroy, Atlantic Coast Conference; Robert Pompey Jr., N.C. A&T; Leah Price, Triad Business Bank; John Thomas, IDeACOM of Central N.C.; and Richard Vanore, Koury Corporation.
Awards
Justin Scarbro, a social studies teacher at Page High School, was one of more than 60 teachers nationwide to be selected this year for a Milken Educator Award, a honor that comes with a $25,000 prize that recipients can spend as they choose.
The Milken Family Foundation bestows the award annually to recognize exceptional early-to-mid-career education professionals. Candidates for the award are identified through a confidential selection process and then reviewed by panels appointed by state departments of education. Those most exceptional are recommended for the award, with final approval by the foundation.
Scarbro has been a member of the Page faculty for the last 15 years after earning a bachelor’s degree in secondary education from Ohio University. He was awarded Rookie Teacher of the Year in 2006.
The University of Montevallo National Alumni Association awarded the 2022 Nathalie Molton Gibbons Young Achiever’s Award to 2009 UM graduate Marvin J. Price at its homecoming awards luncheon on Feb. 26.
The award is given annually to an alum who is 35 or younger and whose career and community contributions have reflected positively at the local, state or national level.
Price, a Birmingham, Ala., native, is the executive vice president of economic development at the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce.
On the Move
High Point University recently welcomed several new team members: Christina Cavanaugh joined HPU’s library as the print shop manager, Dylan Cortese is the program assistant for the Standardized Client Program in HPU’s Fred Wilson School of Pharmacy, Corey Flack joined the department of nursing as an administrative assistant, Angela Parks joined the Office of Academic Services as a department administrator, Dominique Jones joined the Office of Career and Professional Development, Amirah Sims joined the Office of Student Life as a resident director and Ally Strasen joined the Office of Student Life as a CARE case manager.
At a recent council meeting, the Burlington City Council announced that David Cheek has accepted the position of interim city manager for the city of Burlington. Cheek will follow the retirement of City Manager Hardin Watkins after six years serving in this role.
The Durham County Board of Commissioners recently voted unanimously to appoint Kimberly Sowell, Greensboro’s assistant city manager, as the new county manager of Durham County. Greensboro will conduct a national search for the assistant city manager position.
Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina has promoted Patricia Caudle from vice president of human resources to senior vice president of human resources.
