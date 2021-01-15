Business Milestones

Achievers
Marta Mitchell Interior Design has announced that Ashley Coe and Angela Austin, interior designers, have passed the final National Council for Interior Design Qualification exam, a rigorous series of technical tests which certifies them at the highest level in the interior design industry.
MMID assignments involve renovations and new construction, for both residential and commercial projects. Services include concept development, floor plan layouts, AutoCAD drawings, 3D renderings and selections for finishes, furniture and fixtures.
Wishing to recognize the significant impact that so many educators have made in the lives of students, UNCG's School of Education has announced its 2020 Class of Inspirational Educators.
The SOE initiated the inspirational educators program in 2019 with an inaugural class of 48 recipients and will induct these 26 recipients into the Inspirational Educators Class of 2020 (UNCG alumni are marked with a *, and deceased with a +): Clinton Edward Alexander, Ruth Frank Andreve+, Deborah J. Bartz, Sarah Burke Berenson, Rochelle Brock+, Anessa M. Burgman*, Jim Carmichael, Flo Denny Durway*, Lenwood Earl Edwards Sr.+, Tricia Booth Fish*, Ye He*, Robert Lee Howard Sr., Dot Kendall Kearns*, Carl Lashley, Thomas Leonard+, Linda Wilson McDougle*, William Watson Purkey, Leslie Martin Rainey*, Bob Satterfield*+, Katherine Davis Smith*+, Jennifer Tomon Stephens*, Barbara Reynolds Todd*, Joan Morrison Tolley*, Jackie Bridges Upton*, Carol C. Williams and Kay Plemmons Zimmerman.
This is a group who nurtured generations of leaders and innovators, of artists and entrepreneurs.
Nominations are secured with a $1,000 gift to the School of Education.
For information, visit soe.uncg.edu/giving/inspirational-educators.
Christine Murray, UNCG's director of the Center for Youth, Family and Community Partnerships, knows about domestic violence. She recently published a book, "Triumph Over Abuse," sharing her personal experiences and offering guidance for survivors as they navigate recovery.
A free, online virtual book launch event for "Triumph Over Abuse" will be held via Zoom at noon today, Jan. 15. Advance registration is required at https://triumphoverabuselaunch.eventbrite.com. The event will feature Murray and other speakers, as well as drawings for book and other prize giveaways.
The COVID-19 pandemic has led to heightened risks for domestic violence victims and survivors. Social distancing and quarantine requirements may lead victims to be trapped in their homes with their abusers. Victims may be hesitant to reach out for help to local domestic violence agencies for fear of entering settings like shelters where they may risk exposure to the virus. After survivors have left an abusive relationship, their ability to find meaningful employment may be hindered by widespread unemployment rates.
Early in the pandemic, the National Domestic Violence Hotline reported that they experienced a nearly 10% increase in contacts between March and May 2020, as compared to the same timeframe the prior year. Across the United States, domestic violence victim service agencies have had to adapt their service delivery models to meet the unique needs of victims during the pandemic, while also protecting their own health and safety.
On the Move
- High Point University welcomed three new hires in the month of December: Brannon Bynum and Katherine Quinn, learning excellence specialists, and Michelle Rauch, resident director.
- Angela L. Talton of Greensboro joined City of Hope's executive leadership team as senior vice president and chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer on Jan. 11. City of Hope is an independent cancer and diabetes research and treatment center in California.
- Kathie S. Niven, who joined Greensboro-based Biscuitville Fresh Southern in 2011 and became president in early 2018, has taken on an additional role as the company’s chief executive officer. Burney Jennings, who was formerly Biscuitville’s chief executive officer, will become executive chairman.
- Truliant Federal Credit Union has named Patrick Simpson as business services officer in the Triad.
- UNCG has selected Major Chris Jasso as the university’s new assistant chief of police, succeeding Major Richard Bailey who recently retired. Jasso has been serving as the interim assistant chief of police since Sept. 1, 2020, "where he quickly adjusted to budget reductions, personnel shortages and operating in a global pandemic."
- Lindy Garnette has resigned as CEO of the YWCA of Greensboro. The YWCA Board of Directors has selected Pamela Palmer & Associates to manage the function of interim chief executive officer while the organization seeks a permanent replacement.
- SFW announced the promotion of Jenni Becker to senior vice president, business development. The company also announced that Phillip Oakley has joined SFW as vice president, brand strategy, reporting to Becker. Oakley is the founder of Common Giant, a marketing and creative agency with expertise in brand strategy. Common Giant will continue to operate as a branding and marketing agency under new ownership with CEO Maura Marziano as majority shareholder. Oakley, is stepping down from day-to-day operations but will stay on as partner and board member.
- Russell Williams, a N.C. A&T graduate, was appointed director of inspections for the cty of Burlington.
Awards
Anne E. Parsons, a history professor at UNCG, received an Outstanding Book Award from The Disability History Association for her book, "From Asylum to Prison: Deinstitutionalization and the Rise of Mass Incarceration after 1945" (Chapel Hill: The University of North Carolina Press, 2018).
