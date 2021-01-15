Business Milestones

This is a group who nurtured generations of leaders and innovators, of artists and entrepreneurs.

Nominations are secured with a $1,000 gift to the School of Education.

For information, visit soe.uncg.edu/giving/inspirational-educators.

* * * *

Christine Murray, UNCG's director of the Center for Youth, Family and Community Partnerships, knows about domestic violence. She recently published a book, "Triumph Over Abuse," sharing her personal experiences and offering guidance for survivors as they navigate recovery.

A free, online virtual book launch event for "Triumph Over Abuse" will be held via Zoom at noon today, Jan. 15. Advance registration is required at https://triumphoverabuselaunch.eventbrite.com. The event will feature Murray and other speakers, as well as drawings for book and other prize giveaways.